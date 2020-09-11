Android 11 not rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in India; Here’s why

Earlier this week, Google announced the rollout of the latest iteration of Android to select smartphones across the world. Google revealed that the stable Android 11 build will be arriving on Pixel smartphones as well as handsets from Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus. Curiously, the OTA update is yet to arrive for Pixel smartphone users in India. Also Read - Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features and hints at Apple One

Google's OTA images page has download links for the stable build of Android 11 for all eligible Pixel smartphones. However, the version notes clearly state the build is available for "all carriers except IN". The issue is not limited to a handful of models. Pixel users in India have not received the update on any eligible Pixel smartphone, be it the Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, or the Pixel 3a XL.

Users in India enrolled in the Android 11 Beta have received the stable update. However, those on the main channel have been left out for now. While it is not explicitly clear why the update has not made it to Indian shores, carrier testing appears to be the likely reason for the delay. A report by Android Central claims additional testing required for features like Wi-Fi calling and eSIM, which have been enabled by Jio and Airtel recently, could be the likely culprit.

A Google spokesperson has confirmed that the rollout of the stable Android 11 build is expected to begin next week. He said, “We’re working on making sure the Android 11 update is compatible with Indian ecosystem requirements”. “We expect it to begin rolling out next week”, he added. The Pixel 4a has also not received the Android 11 update in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Singapore. Google is yet to launch the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4a line-up in India.

