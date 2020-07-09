comscore Android 11 release date revealed by Google: Check details | BGR India
Android 11 might get released on September 8; reveals Google video

Android 11 will be the next big software release from Google

  Published: July 9, 2020 1:09 PM IST
Android 11

Android 11 might be released officially on September 8. The information appeared in a video now taken down by Google. The search giant published a video on YouTube for the “Hey Google Smart Home Summit” which revealed the possible launch date of Android 11. One of the slides on this unpublished developer-focused video showed the September 8 launch for Android 11. The video showed “September 8th Android 11 Launch”, according to Android Police. There is even a checklist for this launch seen in one of the slides. Also Read - Android 11 Beta 2 brings platform stability for Pixel phones; final release expected on September 8

Android 11 might be released on this day

The video does not give away anything more than the possible launch date of Android 11. In fact, the video is aimed to ensure that Google Assistant-enabled smart home device makers are ready for that date. The date is in-line with Google’s proposed roadmap where the launch is tipped for the third quarter of this year. Google dropped Android 11 Beta 2 yesterday and is set to release Android 11 Beta 3 next month. With that in mind, the release of Android 11 in September is plausible. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Power gets stable Android 10 update

There may still be a delay in the launch but it should happen sometime in September. As Android Police notes Google had promised developers “11 weeks of Android” starting on the week of June 15. This was shortly after the release of Android 11 Beta 1. This launch date goes well with that promised timeline. With Android 11 having reached platform stability, the release candidate is just a few weeks away. Now, the launch timeline will change only if there are any big developments internal or external. Also Read - Android malware named FakeSpy reappears after three years

Android 11 beta now available for download: How to install

Also Read

Android 11 beta now available for download: How to install

Further, Google tends to release major Android updates on a Monday. With September 8 being Tuesday, we could be looking at a small change this year. With September 7 being Labor Day week, Google might have revised its planned release. We will have to wait and see if Google sticks to this timeline. However, for a lot of Android users around the world, the release date of Android 11 should not be a concern. The real interest lies in whether Android OEMs deliver the update on time or whether they do so after six months.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 1:09 PM IST

