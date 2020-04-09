comscore Android 11 to enable seamless software updates | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Android 11 to enable seamless software updates with virtual A/B partition, reveals Google's Vendor Test Suite
News

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates with virtual A/B partition, reveals Google's Vendor Test Suite

News

Google has big plans for seamless updates with the release of Android 11. Check out how the experience will improve in a big way this year.

  • Published: April 9, 2020 1:11 PM IST
Android 11

Google is set to bring major changes to Android phones with the release of the next version. The search giant plans to mandate any new device shipping with Android 11 and Google Play Services to include a virtual A/B partition. In other words, every smartphone shipping with Android 11 should have two copies of some of the important system partitions. Google is making it necessary so that one partition can be used actively. The second one will be made available for seamless updates without leaving the Android environment.

Related Stories


As reported by XDA Developers, this will enable seamless updates for all Android 11 devices. The idea being to eliminate the need to wait around in a recovery screen for the OS to apply a major update. The news comes straight from a new commit to the testing procedure inside Google’s Vendor Test Suite or VTS. VTS is a set of automated tests that validates whether a particular Android ROM and device are compatible with Project Treble. With Android 11 or API level 30, Google is making it compulsory for both virtual partitions and an A/B partition setup to pass this test.

This is what Android 11 neeeds

Only the devices that pass the VTS test will get Google Play Services certification. For years, seamless updates have been a pain point for Android users. Google took the first major step to reduce friction with the introduction of Project Treble alongside Android Nougat release. It separates the original vendor implementation from Android OS framework. With Treble, Google made it easier for OEMs to replace Android framework without making major changes to their own customizations.

android, android 11, google

Photo: XDA Developers

With Android 11, Google is further strengthening the update process and putting more limits on its OEM partners. There are changes coming to a couple of important flags within VTS – ro.virtual_ab.enabled = true and ro.virtual_ab.retrofit = false. It means the “Virtual” A/B partitions introduced in Android 10 alongside dynamically resizable partitions must be present. Smartphone makers should also include a full A/B partition scheme. This is a strong step that eliminates the approach of installing a legacy single-partition system.

An A/B partition scheme will have certain system partitions such as /system and /product copied into two instances. One will be actively booted from and used while the second one will act as an exact replica. Google plans to use this secondary replica to push software updates without shutting down the entire system. Once the update is done, a restart will be required to swap one partition for the other. This should be instantaneous compared to the current update process which involves waiting for at least a few minutes.

Android 11: Here's when the next developer previews, betas and final release will roll out

Also Read

Android 11: Here's when the next developer previews, betas and final release will roll out

Another advantage is that if a partition fails to update properly then it can switch to the second partition. As you would have realized, such an approach will mean Android taking more system memory than it does now. With OEMs making heavy customization, the data consumed by the system will go up significantly. Google has made it clear that a manufacturer needs to meet these standards to get a GMS license. This should result in seamless update experience and improve Android experience overall.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 9, 2020 1:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
News
Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

News

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser

News

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming

Entertainment

YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming
Android 11 to enable seamless software updates

News

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates
Xiaomi adds Android 10 gesture navigation to MIUI 11: How to enable it

News

Xiaomi adds Android 10 gesture navigation to MIUI 11: How to enable it
Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address

Gaming

Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीनों स्मार्टफोन चीन में इस कीमत पर हुए लॉन्च

Honor 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन कैमरा सैंपल आया नजर, खींची चांद की शानदार तस्वीर

Google ने Hangouts Meet का नाम बदल कर किया Google Meet

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy A-सीरीज के चार फोन, जल्द लॉन्च होंगे दो अफोर्डेबल 5G स्मार्टफोन

Gmail की सर्विस डाउन होने पर यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर की शिकायत

Latest Videos

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

News

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
News
Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked
Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

News

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new
Android 11 to enable seamless software updates

News

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates