OnePlus 6 and OnPlus 6T to finally get Android 11 OS update, but not before late 2021

Through an official blog post, OnePlus has announced to bring Android 11 software update to two of its old smartphones. These devices are – the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. Now, that's good news for the OnePlus 6 and the 6T users out there. But there's bad news as well.

It is said that the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will get the sweetness of Android 11 after Google officially release the next iteration of Android aka Android 12. The next Android version is expected to release at Google's virtual I/O event set to begin on May 18.

Android 11 coming to OnePlus 6 series

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will get the Android 11 Open Beta version by the end of August. The official release date of the software hasn't been revealed yet.

The company said in an official post, “the Android 11 Open Beta version for the OnePlus 6 & 6T is scheduled to be released at the end of August, please stay tuned for our Community posts for more details.”​

While it’s good news that Android 11 is coming to the phones soon, the bad news is it’ll still take four months from now.

This means the release of stable update will take some more time. It is said that the Android 11 will reach all OnePlus 6 and 6T users worldwide in stable version by later this year, possibly around November or sometime around it. Unfortunately, that’s the time when we will see Android 12 rolling out to some of the eligible devices.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T was made official in the country with Android 8 Oreo and Android 9 Pie, respectively. For OnePlus 6, this is its third major OS upgrade and possibly the last. While for the OnePlus 6T, this will be its second OS upgrade.