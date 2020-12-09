Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10 5G rolling

Xiaomi follows two software update cycles for some of its most popular devices. Earlier this year, most Redmi and Mi devices started getting the MIUI 12 update, which itself brought along several new features as well as UI changes. As MIUI 12 is reaching a majority of supported devices, Xiaomi has now also started rolling out the Android 11 update for two of its most popular devices, namely the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 5G. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

The company announced the update rollout earlier today via its social media handles. From the Redmi portfolio, it is the Redmi Note 9 Pro that is getting the update before everyone else. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched earlier this year before the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented. It remains the mainstream Note series device this year in the lack of a new model launch in November.

Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10 5G

The Redmi Note 9 Pro launched with MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Xiaomi is currently rolling out the Android 11 update to device but hasn’t mentioned if it comes with MIUI 12 onboard. The Android 11 update was released by Google earlier this September and only a few devices have got it as an OTA update. Xiaomi’s Note 9 Pro becomes one of the limited devices to get the Android 11 treatment in the sub-Rs 15,000 category.

Apart from the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi is also rolling out the Android 11 update for the Mi 10 5G flagship. The Mi 10 5G is the most premium smartphone Xiaomi sells in India, starting at Rs 44,999. On its social media post, Xiaomi mentions that the update is based on the MIUI 12 build. Hence, users of the Mi 10 5G are getting the very best experience Xiaomi has to offer in India.

It’s raining #Android11. 😍@Android 11 is now also available on #RedmiNote9Pro! Coming soon to more Mi / Redmi devices. Excited to explore the amazing features of #AndroidR? RT if you are as excited as I am. 🔁 I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote9 pic.twitter.com/c9A0jnO9oE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 9, 2020

Xiaomi also says that other Mi and Redmi devices will soon get the Android 11 update but a timeline is yet to be released. Some of the premium devices that could be in line for Anxdxroid 11 include the recently launched Mi 10T series, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The MIUI 12 update paired with Android 11 offers for a bucketload of features and improvements for Xiaomi customers. MIUI 12 in itself offers vast visual upgrades, improved security features, and performance enhancements. With Android 11, these devices will also gain the ability to transfer files using the “Nearby Share” feature.

On the other hand, Xiaomi announced on its Mi Community that MIUI 12 will not come to a few budget devices from a few years ago. The Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A won’t get the MIUI 12 update, even though Xiaomi promised earlier. Xiaomi says the decision is taken keeping in mind the “compatibility and performance issues.”