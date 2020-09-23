Google introduced the Android 11 version for mobile a few weeks back. The version is already available Pixel users across the globe. And now, the TV version of Android 11 is rolling out. Google says the new Android TV platform gets improved privacy features, performance upgrades, and a lot of more help developers build the right app. Also Read - Android 11: How to easily check notification history

Android 11 TV version also gets one-time permission access, which will allow apps to open quickly. The interface changes are going to be similar to that of the mobile version. While the TV-centric changes include support for auto low latency mode and low latency media decoding. Along with that, you get a new Tuner framework.

The platform will also make sure Google Stadia works with an extended set of gaming controllers. This will be crucial for Google to expand its Stadia availability in the near future. In addition to this, Android 11 will support the integration of devices with far-field microphones. This primarily caters to the smart speaker ecosystem.

Google confirms the new Android TV version will be releasing through its TV OEM channels in the coming months. We’re not sure about the models that will support the new version. But we’re hoping the likes of Xiaomi, Vu, Realme, and Sony among others cater to a wide range of their existing smart TV lineup. Google has found it hard to focus on both mobile and TV version of Android over the years. But a launch timeline similar to Android 11 for mobile this year bodes well for the future of smart TV powered by Android.

Android 11 released for Pixel range of devices

Google finally announced Android 11 officially after months of developer previews and betas. The new Android version, which by the way, still has no name, has been released for Pixel phones as well as flagship models from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. These major manufacturers are now releasing their final beta ROMs based on the OS, baked into their respective custom UIs.

