comscore Emoji 13.0 with 62 new characters to feature in Android 11 | BGR India
  • Android 11 will come with Emoji 13.0, including 62 new emojis, 55 gender and skin tone variants
Android 11 will come with Emoji 13.0, including 62 new emojis, 55 gender and skin tone variants

The new characters in Emoji 13.0 happened to be the first official announcement in which Google spoke of Android 11.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 6:13 PM IST
Android 11 emojis

The Unicode Consortium just detailed a total of 62 new emojis and 55 skin tone and gender variants as part of Emoji 13.0. Google today announced that the new emojis will be available with Android 11. The new operating system will also include the company’s 5 contributions to the 2020 set of emojis.

The US-based company had proposed the inclusion of gender variants for the ‘person in veil’ and ‘person in tuxedo’ emojis. It also suggested the same for a ‘person feeding baby with a bottle’ emoji. Further, there are two more emojis in Emoji 13.0 for expressing empathy. The first one of these is an emoji where two people are seen hugging each other. The second is a slightly smiling face with tears.

Watch: How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

The ‘slightly smiling face with tear’ is a visual metaphor for feeling simultaneous appreciation and relief. This mishmash of goodness with a dash of sadness is experienced in a number of ways,” said Jennifer Daniel, Google design director for the Android Emoji Program. She added instances like “When you think of the past and retrieve positive memories or are thankful for elements of childhood. When you’re experiencing the present and not taking good fortune for granted as it comes. And, as you anticipate the future when you maintain a hopeful and optimistic attitude.” To further describe the emoji.

A new transgender flag emoji is also in the pipeline. Both Google and Microsoft sponsored this emoji. According to Google, Emoji 13.0 will be available to users later this year. The company further added that the Emoji update would come with Android 11. Interestingly this is the first official announcement made by google in reference to the new upcoming operating system.

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling feature next year

Android 11 will be the successor. Like pretty much every other recent Android version, the new OS will be first accessible to flagship phones as a beta. This includes Google’s Pixel series of smartphones. The Pixels again will be the first few phones to get the Android 11 update when it is out in a stable form. Hence, these Android 11 firsts will also happen to be the first phones to rock the new emojis.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 6:13 PM IST

