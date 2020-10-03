Google is officially bringing the curtains down on Daydream VR. This was another attempt by the company to democratize virtual reality on smartphones a few years back. But those plans now seem to have been called off. According to a news report, Daydream VR will not work with Android 11 devices. Also Read - Google removes 17 apps with Joker Malware from Play Store: Here’s what you should do

The project never really took off, and Google's decision to not make it compatible with Android 11 could be the end of those efforts. To be fair, there were very few takers for Daydream VR, and the company couldn't attract other phone makers to join the ranks. Most of the brands associating with Daydream VR were an active part of Google's Android One ecosystem. But for handheld VR to become a success, it needed broader customer and developer support, which never happened.

The writing was on the wall for Daydream VR, especially when Google decided to stop working on hardware products. One can also say that Facebook's Oculus has overshadowed Google's attempts in the VR segment. Google has now started focusing on other technologies. And the latest among its catalog is augmented reality. Compared to VR, this is more accessible on a mobile device and does not require heavy processing to run. It will be interesting to see how AR evolves in the years to come.

Google Maps to start showing COVID-19 outbreaks in cities

Google announced Maps will soon start showing detailed information of COVID-19 outbreaks in local areas. This will make sure users can plan their travel accordingly, especially if they are going to a COVID-infected area. Google pointed out the feature will be available by clicking on ‘COVID-19 info’ which will be available on the top right-hand corner of the screen in Google Maps. Using Maps, you can then get to know the patterns in outbreaks over the past week or so.