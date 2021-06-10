comscore Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more
Google has started rolling out the second beta for its upcoming Android 12 operating system. Here we will detail everything new in Android 12 Beta 2.

Android 12 Beta

Google during its I/O 2021 Developers conference launched the first public beta for its Android 12 operating system. The company has now released its second beta build for Pixel users. The second public beta brings in a number of privacy features, which were originally announced at I/O 2021. Also Read - Realme X9 design leaked through TENNA listing: Here's what to expect

Android 12: Second beta build

The first notable change introduced with the second beta build is that the user interface now has a lot more contrast to it. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite 4G could be to Xiaomi what the V series is to Vivo in India

Apart from this, the update brings in multiple privacy changes including the introduction of the privacy dashboard, dedicated microphone toggles and more. Also Read - OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9R 5G: Which OnePlus is a better deal under Rs 40,000 in India right now?

Privacy dashboard is an overview screen to show you what information has been accessed and which apps accessed it last. It will also consist of explanations as to why these apps accessed the permissions. The privacy dashboard will be located inside of the Settings panel of the device.

The dedicated microphone toggles will allow users to disable the software from accessing the microphones or cameras. You will be able to grant access to the apps manually using the quick toggles. Additionally, indicators will now show up inside of the status bar while an app is using the camera or microphone.

There is also a new notification pop-up set for when an app is trying to copy or paste information to or from your clipboard.

The second beta build also adds in a new internet panel, which has replaced the traditional Wi-Fi controls. A single tap on the Internet option would bring up a list of available and nearby Wi-Fi connections, including toggles for mobile data connections. Long pressing it opens the new Internet settings screen.

Availability

Android 12 Beta 2 is currently rolling out to the following devices:

Other OEM’s taking part in the Android 12 Beta include OnePlus, Asus, iQOO, Oppo, Realme, TCL, Tecno, Xiaomi and ZTE.

  Published Date: June 10, 2021 12:57 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G Stylus 5G हुआ लॉन्च, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 प्रोसेसर और 6GB RAM समेत दिए गए ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus Nord 2 स्पेक्स लीक: मिलेगा 50MP का कैमरा और Dimensity 1200 प्रॉसेसर

Top 5 Hidden Achievements in Genshin Impact 1.6 Update: डिटेल्स समेत जानें इन्हें अनलॉक करने का पूरा तरीका

Vivo Y73 भारत में लॉन्च, इस Ultra Slim डिजाइन वाले फोन में मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Battlegrounds Mobile India आज होगा लॉन्च? सूर्य ग्रहण हो सकती है वजह

