Android 12 is here: New Material You design, smarter features and more

Android 12 has been in the developer mode for a while and Google has now finally taken the wraps off of the final version. Android 12 is coming out later this year to several Pixel devices as well as many third-party Android devices, with partners like Asus, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and more.

Google is bringing the biggest design change to Android since 2014's Android 5 Nougat. And, unlike previous design updates, Google will bring the new "Material You" design language to Pixel devices for now later this year exclusively. Here's a quick look at the Material You design theme.

Material You Design

Google says that the Material You design language uses complex colour science and brings transformative controls to the interface. The interface picks up related colours from wallpapers and applies it all across the interface for accents. Google has also redesigned the system widgets.

Beyond light and dark, a mode for all moods. Google is now bringing several colour-based modes apart from usual dark and light modes. This should help in customizing based on the moods. This is something we have already seen on Threads by Instagram.

The Material You design is coming to Google Pixel devices this fall with the Android 12 update.

Android 12 main features

Google says that there are 3 billion active Android devices around the world. Hence, Android 12 is the most ambitious release for the Android ecosystem. Google says that the phone should adapt to you, should be private and secure, and work better together.

In keeping with the theme, Android 12 is getting a drastic design makeover as part of the Material You design theme. The system now uses colour extraction tech to get unique accent colours for the entire interface. This will help in creating unique themes for Pixel users. Google has also worked on improving the visual effects as well animations, especially on lockscreen. The Always On Display also gets a major design revamp. You will also see a larger clock widget.

The Quick Settings panel and Notification Shade also get major redesign. Quick Settings goes for larger and uniform buttons, all wearing the accent colours of the new “Material You” theme. Apart from basic device controls, uses can also access Google Pay and Google Home controls. With 22 percent CPU time reduction, Android 12 promises faster and smoother animations along with better performance.

Privacy

Android 12 carries over all previous privacy and security and gets some new ones. There’s a new Privacy Dashboard that reports all apps, including Google Apps, to represent how much of your private data is accessed by apps and sensors. Similar to iOS 14, Android 12 also gets a Privacy Indicator in the status bar. You can also disable sensors for certain apps from the settings. “Now Playing” and “Smart Reply” will continue to be ensure highest standards of privacy.

Google has also built TV remote feature into the OS, which should help in controlling Android TV OS-powered smart TVs. Android 12 also gets Digital Car key that works with NFC and UWB (ultra-wide band) tech. This feature will launch on select Pixel and Samsung devices later this year and will work on BMW cars for now.

Google is also working on cameras to “ make them work fairly for everyone.” Hence, users will be able to see improvements in the form of lighting, exposure, and better details. These features will be powered using Google’s advanced AI solutions.

The Android 12 beta 1 starts rolling out from today on supported Pixel devices as well as several Android devices from other manufacturers.