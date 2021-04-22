Android 12 code leaks Google Pixel 5a 5G chipset and it is surprising

There will no new Google Pixel smartphone coming to the Indian shores this year, as confirmed by a previous Google announcement. However, the US and Japanese markets will get a Pixel 5a 5G as the successor to the 2020 Pixel 4a 5G. Previous leaks suggested a lot of similarity with the Pixel 4a 5G’s design and another recent one suggests the same for the chipset – thanks to Android 12 code. Also Read - Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition chipset revealed, to rely on rocket-tech-based cooling system

Based on a report from 9To5Google, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is expected to run on the same Snapdragon 765G chip that was utilized on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The evidence comes from the codes of Android 12 Developer Preview 3, suggesting the presence of the Snapdragon 765G in this year’s Pixel 5a. Also Read - You can now ask Amazon's Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site

Pixel 5a 5G to use Snapdragon 765G

If this ends up being the truth, it will be the first time that Google decided not to upgrade the chip on its next-gen phone. The Pixel “a series” kicked off with the Pixel 3a in 2019 and relied on the Snapdragon 670 chip. 2020’s Pixel 4a was upgraded to the Snapdragon 730G for the Indian market. The Pixel 4a 5G introduced later got the Snapdragon 765G chip, which also powered the Pixel 5 flagship. Also Read - OnePlus Watch is confirmed to soon get these much-awaited features

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 5a 5G will be based on the Pixel 4a 5G. While there’s no specific reason mentioned for carrying forward the same specs, it is evident that Google aims to bring down the price of the Pixel 5a 5G, as it did with the Pixel 4a last year.

The Pixel 5a 5G renders reveal the same design as the Pixel 4a 5G, complete with the edge-to-edge OLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The capacitive fingerprint sensor is still present at the back and there are no dual cameras on the rear. This is expected t be the same setup from the Pixel 4a 5G, complete with a secondary ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 5a 5G is expected to launch sometime around August 2021 and as Google confirmed, the phone will be coming to the US and Japanese markets. India and other markets will continue to get the Pixel 4a as the only Google smartphone offering.