It has been a month since Android 12 is available for sample on Pixel devices. The first Developer Preview introduced a couple of new features and well as design changes, all of which seem to bridge the gap between stock Android and popular custom ROMs. Now, there’s a new Android Developer Preview 2 and this seems to bring notable changes to the table. Also Read - Android 12 Developer Preview: Requirements, How to install and more

The new update improves the visual effects on Android 12, with new effects such as blurred backgrounds for pop-up messages, and more colour filters for users to play with. The second preview also brings more additions to security and data privacy, some of which will be crucial in the background. Here’s a brief look at the most important ones. Also Read - Android 12 is coming later in 2021: Five interesting features to watch out for

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 features

App overlay controls

Android 12 will allow developers to hide app notification overlays, thereby preventing distraction from the underlying app’s main content. Also Read - Android 12 developer preview: Widgets improvement, Emergency SOS, Nearby Share features for Wi-Fi sharing more

More security for lockscreen notifications

With this option, apps can now initiate a verification system for lockscreen notifications. For example, deleting a message form the lockscreen will now require the password input to do so.

UI improvements

Apps can now have rounder corners for notifications and other UI elements to better match curbed corner layouts on modern phones. PiP windows will now allow for smoother transitions by not waiting for the “swipe to home” gesture anymore. Additionally, apps can now use blur effects and more colour filters to aid the visual enhancement.

Keeping companion apps awake

If you have always been worried about keeping a companion app for smartwatch or earbuds, you no longer need to manually keep it in memory. Android 12 now lets app developers to keep companion apps alive in the background.

Based on the blog post, Google is likely to release another Developer Preview for Android 12 in March. The first public beta versions of Android 12 is said to rollout by May and two more Public Betas will come by July. The stable release is expected to come out by August, although Google shows the possibility of the official release by September.

“In Android 12 we’re making the OS smarter, easier to use, and better performing, with privacy and security at the core. We’re also working to give you new tools for building great experiences for users, whether they’re using phones, laptops, tablets, TVs, or cars. Some things to look for in today’s release include new rounded corners APIs, improved picture-in-picture APIs, better companion device management, easier effects like blur and color filter, app overlay controls, and more,” says Google in the post.