Announced at Google I/O 2021, Google has finally rolled out the Android 12 operating system for the newly launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and others. The highlights of the new OS include new customisation options, a Material You design and a redesign for Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Prior to this, Android 12 was available for developers and selected users for testing.

Smartphones with Android 12 update

Android 12 operating system is now available on Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5A. It will release for Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi smartphones later this year. Notably, the newly launched Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro also have this operating system.

For the unversed, Android 12 now comes with a Privacy Dashboard feature, an overview screen to show you what information has been accessed and which apps accessed it last. This dashboard will also consist of explanations as to why these apps accessed the permissions. The privacy dashboard will be located inside of the Settings panel of the device.

#Android12 is designed for your safety. With new, easy-to-use, powerful privacy features that put you in control. ⬇️ Approximate location permissions

Privacy dashboard

Mic & camera indicators and toggles

The dedicated microphone toggles will allow users to disable the software from accessing the microphones or cameras. You will be able to grant access to the apps manually using the quick toggles. Additionally, indicators will now show up inside of the status bar while an app is using the camera or microphone.

There is also a new notification pop-up set for when an app is trying to copy or paste the information to or from your clipboard.

Additionally, the new operating system has also introduced a new internet panel. A single tap on the Internet option would bring up a list of available and nearby Wi-Fi connections, including toggles for mobile data connections. Long pressing it opens the new Internet settings screen.