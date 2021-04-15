comscore Android 12 new features found in latest leak; here's a look
Latest Android 12 leak shows tons of never seen before features; here's a look

Android 12 is expected to be released this year and the latest leaks of the OS show that it's adding new features apart from the ones seen in the preview.

Though the Android 12 developer version is already available for preview, it seems Google hasn’t released all of the features that it will be bringing to the final version of the operating system. As per the latest leaks spotted by XDA Developers, the unreleased build version of the OS brings a lot of other features to Android 12 that we haven’t seen before. Also Read - Google Chrome 90 update now available: What’s new

The Android 12 version that XDA got their hands on from an anonymous source is a more unstable version compared to the developer preview. However, it sheds light on some of the new features that will eventually be passed on to the final version of the OS which will be publically available soon. Also Read - In Pics: Google Pixel Watch renders leaked online; here's what it looks like

What’s new?

As per the report, Google has made significant progress in making certain existing features better like App Pairs. The feature that lets you open two apps at once was bug-ridden in the first (DP1) and second (DP2) developer preview. While some of the bugs still exist, Google is now offering the option to swap the position of two apps by double-tapping on the centre. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch renders leaked online, tipped to launch in October 2021

Google has also changed the ‘split screen’ button to ‘pin to top’. This feature allows a user to switch to a multi-window orientation where the app occupies one-fourth of the top of the screen until you tap on another app that later occupies the bottom half.

Android 12 leak

Scrolling Screenshots are much better compared to DP1. The tool now lets you manually choose which parts of the screen you want to screenshot instead of manually scrolling down.

Google is also working on a feature that allows users to activate the Assistant by holding down the power button. This feature has been popularised by numerous phone makers. This optional setting will give you the option of bringing up the Google Assistant apart from just swiping up from the bottom of your screen.

Apart from this, the new leak also shows that Google is working on a dual-panel home screen for tablets, a search bar in the widgets option and support for more emojis.

More changes coming to Android 12

There were some more significant UI changes that were uncovered in the leaks. There is now a new volume panel that looks similar to the hidden brightness adjustment bar on the top. The brightness slider has also been revamped a bit that goes with the overall theme.

Google is also looking to introduce a feature called Splash Screens for all applications that would make it much smoother opening applications in the middle of the night. Seems it might tweak the brightness of the device and change the transition animation a bit.

There are also improvements in terms of privacy. The new Clipboard Access Prompts feature will let a user know when an app is trying to access the clipboard on the phone. This was a major issue on some of the Apple devices.

A new locations permission dialogue will help users better understand how well an application will be able to track them.

Google is expected to launch the next developer preview of Android 12 later this month and it is possible that the OS will officially be released at this year’s Google I/O developer conference scheduled to start on the 18th of May.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2021 3:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 15, 2021 3:55 PM IST

