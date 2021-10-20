Google unveiled its much-awaited Android 12 operating system after eight months of beta release. The tech giant announced at its Pixel Fall Launch event on Tuesday that the newly launched Android OS is now available for series of Pixel smartphones including Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. The tech giant also added that the software will shortly arrive for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices as well. Also Read - Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which is better between Google and Apple?

Apart from Google devices, other smartphone manufacturers have confirmed the Android 12 rollout for their devices, including the Samsung S21 series, the OnePlus 9 series, Mi Ultra, and many others. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launches with Tensor chip, Android 12 starting at $599

How to get Android 12 for Pixel devices

Back up your data before installing the new OS Open settings in your Pixel smartphone Tap system Click on advanced Head to system update

If you already had access to the Android 12 beta on your Pixel smartphone and it takes time for the update to arrive, you can also sideload it.

How to sideload Android 12

First, download the OTA file Boot your Pixel device into Recovery mode Navigate to ADB sideload Connect the handset to a computer with ADB tools installed Enter the sideload command Reboot your phone

Features

The Android 12 is entirely different from the Android OS that came in the last few years. Attractive changes are seen in the design and layout of the phone. From transitions to themes, everything is dynamic.

With the new OS, Google has made the overall experience more convenient and efficient. Through Better Together, Google has not limited the smartphone to just calling or the Internet but has emphasized using the mobile phone with other devices. Multi-device connectivity makes it easy and convenient to connect smartphones with laptops, TVs, refrigerators, lights, and other home appliances.

Google has also included the Privacy Dashboard feature in Android 12 that will keep an account of everything, including when, for how long, mobile data, location, Internet, etc., have been used by which app. Additionally, you will also choose which app you want to give access to or remove. You can also decide the accuracy of the location from your choice.