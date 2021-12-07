There’s good news for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro users out there. Users of both these phones are getting Android 12 update based on OxygenOS 12. This makes OnePlus the third major tech company roll out the latest version of Android after Google and Samsung. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in

The latest Oxygen OS update brings system-level improvements and features along with some changes to the user interface. First spotted by XDA Developers, the software update is rolling out in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) update. Also Read - Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

When will you get the update?

As per the report, the update measures quite heavy, at around 4.04GB. So, it is suggested to connect your phone to a stable WiFi network before upgrading it. Also, you must backup all your data before installing the new software update. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

If you are a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro user and still haven’t received the update, it is possible that the software update is rolling out in a phased manner. This means, if you haven’t received the update, you might need to wait for some more time for the software update to hit your mobile device.

To vote for other categories, click here

New features and improvements

With the update, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro users will get access to all Android 12 features such as — hibernation, microphone and camera indicators, approximate location permission, and others.

Additionally, the new OxygenOS update brings more adjustable levels for systemwide dark mode, improvements to Cards on the Shelf, Work-Life Balance 2.0, switching layouts with a pinch gesture, improvements to image previews, and much more.

How to install

To upgrade to the latest software update, you can head over to the Settings menu and then to the Software option to check if your device has received the Android 12 update.

If the software update is available, you can simply connect to a stable WiFi network and install it. This will take some time. Do ensure to connect your phone to the charger at the time of installing the update.

If the software update isn’t available, it is possible that you will get the update in the next phase.