Xiaomi has been a slouch when it comes to offering Android 13 updates to its devices. The brand's recent release in the country, the Redmi Note 12 series, despite being new, runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

However, Xiaomiui has found two new MIUI 14 builds for two of the flagship phones, which hints that the Android 13-based MIUI's release for eligible devices isn't far away.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Poco F4 may get MIUI 14 soon

There are two build numbers spotted online that hint Android 13-based MIUI 14 release is right around the corner. As per Xiaomiui, the Poco F4 and Xiaomi 13 will be the first devices to get the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update in India.

The internal builds for the phones are V14.0.1.0TLMINXM and V14.0.1.0TLBINXM, respectively. Although not confirmed by Xiaomi, both devices are said to receive the update some time next month.

This release could be limited to the Indian models for now, but global devices should get the update later.

MIUI 14 brings several improvements and since the update will be based on Android 13, expect a few new features added to your device.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Poco F4 are the company’s flagship models. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in the country early last year. It sports a 6.73-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens and two more 50MP sensors for ultrawide and telephoto shots.

It packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50 wireless fast charging.

The Poco F4 is currently Poco’s top-of-the-line model coming with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 64MP triple camera setup and a 20MP selfie snapper.

It houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. Both models were launched with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. If we go by the leak, both phones will be finally updated to the latest software.