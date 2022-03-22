comscore Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more
Android 13 will bring in a number of new features including wallpaper effects, new media controls and foreground manager.

Google released its Android 13 developer preview 2 last week. Now, people have started reporting about the new features that have made their way onto the beta version. These new features include wallpaper effects, new media controls and foreground manager. Also Read - How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

The newly redesigned media controls are still placed between the quick settings and notifications, with a larger widget space. The larger space now allows to fit the track’s title and description inside of it. The media output picker has also been redesigned in line with Android 13’s design language. Google has also added an option for users to pair new devices right from the menu. Also Read - How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

Android 13 also brings in new wallpaper effects, which are currently referred to as Cinematic Wallpaper inside of the beta build. This feature allows users to apply effects to their wallpaper. As of now, it is not clear as to what effects will be there, but one of the effects includes the ability for users to dim their wallpaper while using the device. Some OEMs already come with similar features like Samsung and Xiaomi. Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

The Foreground Services task manager will be located at the bottom of the quick settings and notification panel. It will display the currently-running apps in the foreground. From there, users will be able to monitor which apps are actively running, also giving them an option to stop any of these apps directly from the panel. It will also notify users about apps that have been running for over 20 hours at a stretch, and ask them if they want to stop these or not.

Closing an app using the Foreground Services task manager will be similar to force closing apps, instead of just swiping apps from the recent apps menu.

Besides these, Android 13 will allow users to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 5:19 PM IST

