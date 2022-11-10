Google’s latest software for smartphones, Android 13, was released back in August this year and it was initially available for Pixel devices. But soon after, smartphone brands started to test the update for their flagship phones, followed by mid and lower-range devices. Some even received the stable update last month, while the rest of the eligible phones will receive the stable version this month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra are now receiving stable Android 13 update

Stable or beta, here's the full list of phones that will get the Android 13 OS this month. The list contains phones from most brands such as Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus Oppo, Vivo, and others.

List of phones getting Android 13 in November

Samsung

Samsung is actively testing the Android 13 OS for most of its smartphones. Not just for the flagships like the S or Z series, but also for the mid-range models like the A-lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Apart from these models, some phones already received the stable Android 13 update which includes the Galaxy S22 lineup, S21 lineup, Galaxy Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.

Realme

Realme is also testing the beta software for a couple of its devices, while some already have received the stable.

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT 2

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9i 5G

Some models are confirmed to get the beta this month:

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme last month released the stable Android 13 update for its premium Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus

OnePlus has confirmed its beta rollout timeline for Q4 2022 and the following models will get the update in later November or December.

OnePlus 8 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G

Some devices have received stable updates like the premium OnePlus 10 Pro. Open beta is out for the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, and OnePlus 9 5G.

Oppo

Oppo has shared its Android 13 update stable and the beta timeline for November. Following are the phones getting the stable version this month.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Oppo K10 5G

Following are the devices that are now getting the beta version.

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo K10

Oppo A96

Oppo A76

Oppo A74 5G

Vivo

Vivo is testing Android 13 for Vivo X80 Pro and the beta will be out for the following devices later in November.

Vivo X80

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22s

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is also testing Android 13 for select devices. The timeline isn’t officially out, however, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the premium phone for the year, received stable Android 13 earlier this month in China.

We expect the brand to reveal the full list of devices for the global markets soon.

Asus

Asus testing the Android 13 beta for Asus Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6. No details have been revealed for the brand’s other devices as of yet.

Nothing

Nothing will roll stable Android 13 for the Phone (1) in 2023, but the brand will test it in the beta build at the end of this year.