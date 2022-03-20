comscore Android 13 will warn you about apps with excessive background battery usage
Android 13 will warn you about apps with excessive background battery usage

Google had introduced a similar warning with the roll out of Android 8 Oreo. However, notifications in the case of Android 13 are less obnoxious as they show up only once in 24 hours.

Image: Google

Google has released the second developer preview of its Android 13 operating system. DP2 includes several new features such as notification permissions and support for Bluetooth LE audio, that will available to users when the company officially releases Android 12 successor to the users. In addition to this, the second developer preview of Android 13 operating system also introduces a feature that will warn users if an app is consuming too much battery in the background. Also Read - Google’s Android app will let you delete last 15 minutes of your Search history

As Google notes in one of its Android developer pages, ‘Android 13 introduces a system notification that appears when your app consumes a large amount of device battery during a 24-hour period.’ “If the system detects high battery usage from your app while the app is displaying a notification that’s associated with a foreground services, the system waits until the user dismisses the notification, or the foreground service finishes, and shows the notification only if your app continues to consume a large amount of device battery,” the company says. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

To put it simply, if Android 13 detects that an app is consuming a large amount of battery in the background over a span of 24 hours, it warns users about it. Once it has shown this notification for an app, it invites the users to interact with the Foreground Services (FGS) Task Manager to fix the issue at hand. Users can either take the required action or dismiss the notification. Once the notification has been dismissed by a user, it won’t show the notification until at least 24 hours later. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

However, Google has made some exceptions for the apps and situation that need to keep running in the background. System apps and system-bound apps, companion device apps, apps running on a device in Demo Mode, device owner apps, profile owner apps, persistent apps, VPN apps, apps that have the ROLE_DIALER role and pps that the user has explicitly designated to provide “unrestricted” functionality in system settings.

Google has been consistently working on improving the battery life of devices in past several iterations of its Android OS. The company had introduced a similar warning with the roll out of Android 8 Oreo. However, notifications in the case of Android 13 are less obnoxious as they show up only once in 24 hours.

  Published Date: March 20, 2022 12:29 PM IST

