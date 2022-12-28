Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Android 14 that will allow Android devices to stay connected to the internet even after they get very old. According to SamMobile, it will allow devices to update their root certificates, or digital certificate that belongs to the issuing authority, on the fly, as root certificates on Android devices can currently only be updated via system updates. Also Read - Gmail hacks: How to change availability status in Google Mail

Android 14 to keep your root certificates updated

For the unversed, every time you visit a website using an Android device, the website creates a secure connection with the device using the root certificates. These root certificates have an expiry date, and when they expire, a website cannot connect with that particular Android device. In simple words, the website won't open on that device.

With the new feature, users will be able to update root certificates on their devices through Google Play Services.

This feature will make sure that the Android device can stay connected to the internet even if they age and do not receive system updates from the device manufacturer anymore, according to the report.

On Android devices, root certificates can only be updated through system updates from the device manufacturer.

As a result, as the device ages, it may no longer receive system updates. In that case, a root certificate on that device may expire, preventing it from loading websites, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google is likely to start rolling out Android 14 Beta for its Pixel devices in April 2023, as the quarterly platform release (QPR1) beta for Android 13 starts next month.

Google originally stated the Android 13 QPR betas would run until June 2023.

The report further reveals that Samsung smartphones including Galaxy A01 and Galaxy M01 come with Android updates for two years. So, if the company stops updating the devices, the root certification will expire. However, if they are running on Android 14, the websites won’t stop loading anymore.

