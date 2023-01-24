Android 14 will start blocking the installation of apps that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware. According to a newly posted code change, Android 14 is set to make API requirements stricter, entirely blocking the installation of outdated apps, reports 9to5Google. Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch to a new device without using Google Drive

Android 14 to block outdated apps

This modification would prevent users from sideloading specific APK files and would also prevent app stores from installing those same apps. Also Read - Google Stadia is going away on January 18: 5 Things to know about it

Initially, Android 14 devices will only block apps that specifically target older Android versions. Also Read - Google Maps navigation now works without a phone on Wear OS: How to use it

However, Google intends to gradually raise the threshold to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), with a mechanism in place to “progressively ramp it up”, according to the report.

Although, it will probably still be up to device makers to determine the threshold for outdated apps or whether to enable them at all.

The tech giant intends to reduce the spread of malware apps on Android by blocking these outdated apps, said the report. Additionally, Google Play will still allow users to install older apps, which they have already installed in the past.

The report further mentioned that the developer who made the change notes that some malware apps have purposefully targeted older versions of Android in order to circumvent certain protections that are only enforced on newer apps.

Meanwhile, Google said that the upcoming Android 14 will “support our partners in enabling all of this” after SpaceX and T-Mobile unveiled plans to deliver direct satellite connectivity to smartphones.

On Twitter, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, described how it “was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working” on the first shipping Android phone (HTC Dream/T-Mobile G1) in 2008″.

For the unversed, Google does not allow newly listed apps Play Store to target Android versions older than Android 12, but still allows users to sideload older software.

–With inputs from IANS