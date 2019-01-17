comscore
Android 8.1 Oreo stable version released by Android-x86 project

The stable release comes seven months after the first Oreo build was released under the project.

  Published: January 17, 2019 6:36 PM IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

It may be among the most-popular operating systems in the world, but at the end of the day, Google’s Android is still a mobile operating system. This is why Android is primarily used on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, and almost all of them use chipsets (regardless of whether they are from Qualcomm, MediaTek, or any other manufacturer) based on the popular ARM architecture. In comparison, desktop operating systems like Windows run on PCs having CPUs (mostly from Intel or AMD) based on the x86 architecture.

Due to stark differences between the two architectures, getting a mobile OS to run on a PC (and vice versa) generally means a lot of work. However, that has never stopped developers from successfully ‘porting’ OS’ to devices they are originally not intended to run on. If you find that interesting, how’d you like to use Android on your x86 PC? Because you can.

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

Say hello to Android-x86 project! As the name suggests, it’s a community-based initiative to port Android OS to PCs powered by Intel or AMD’s x86-based CPUs. The developers behind the project have been working towards this for a long time, having begun with Android versions that are no longer supported. The developers have now announced that stable release of the ported version of Android 8.1 Oreo is available for x86 PCs. The stable build comes about seven months after the first build was released under the project.

Based on Linux kernel 4.19.15, the latest release supports features like hardware acceleration. It can even run on machines having UEFI Secure Boot functionality enabled. While some may say that the stable build has been released quite late, considering Android Oreo is now dated and Android Pie has already been out for a few months, what needs to be understood that doing this involves a lot of work on the developers’ part. With the stable build of Oreo now available for x86 PCs, we can look forward to the first build of Pie being launched for x86 machines soon as well.

  Published Date: January 17, 2019 6:36 PM IST

