Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

OnePlus has just launched the public beta version of the much-awaited Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices in the market. The company is calling this version the Android 9 Community Beta for the devices while indicating that this build is meant for its community members. This announcement comes in typical OnePlus fashion where the Global Product Operations Manager, Manu J took to OnePlus forums to share a dedicated post about the new software update. The post comes with a comprehensive changelog including everything new in the update, instructions on installation, and guidelines to follow for the update.

As part of the announcement post, OnePlus is asking users to provide feedback and bug reports for the new Android 9 Community Beta. The company claims that this will help OnePlus in improving the final Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices. Manu noted that this update will not be available as an OTA and interested users will have to download it from the website for installation. He also added that the Community Beta build users will be able to install the final version of the update with the help of an OTA update.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The update came after a number of false flags and statements that we have covered previously. The company has already rolled out the beta version of the update in the Chinese market. Taking a look at the changelog for the Android 9 Community Beta, the system has finally been updated to Android 9 Pie along with the new Android Pie-based OxygenOS UI, and April 2019 Android security patch. The update will also come with the new “Do Not Disturb” mode where users can adjust the settings.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users will also get the new Gaming mode 3.0 where they can get a notification for the text messages that they receive along with a dedicated notification for calls made from third-party apps. Other changes include the deep system-level integration of Google Duo and Google Lens integration in the OnePlus camera. Both these features are already available on OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T devices. This new update comes days after OnePlus rolled out new Open Beta builds for its OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T devices in the market.