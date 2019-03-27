Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China

A new report online has stated that OnePlus is rolling out the official Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users in China. This new update comes days after the company called out for interested users who may want to take part in the closed beta test for OxygenOS. This new update comes about a month after the company reaffirmed that it will release the Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. The company initially revealed its plans to roll out Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices back in June 2018 after the launch of OnePlus 6.

The website OnePlusbbs, the Chinese forums for OnePlus was the first to spot the rollout of Android 9 Pie update and also added a changelog of the update in a dedicated post. The posts on this website were later picked up by The Android Soul. According to the changelog, the update brings all the important features that Google introduced with Android 9 Pie including adaptive battery, gesture navigation, and app actions. Support for aptX and aptX HD wireless audio protocol and more. According to the changelog, the company has also made a number of improvements and optimizations to different aspects of the operating system including Wi-Fi, battery, and more.

A number of users, both on OnePlus 3 and 3T devices in China have started posting screenshots with the new update installed. This likely means that the OxygenOS update with Android 9 Pie is just days away from the rollout. This kind of delay is not uncommon as the HydrogenOS update that powers OnePlus devices in China does not come with Google services. This way, the company does not have to do the additional work of making sure that everything is compliant with the guidelines from Google.

As previously reported, it looks like the company is putting final touches to OxygenOS update and then we will have to wait for some time for the final update to get certification from Google. It is worth noting that Android 9 Pie will be the third major Android OS upgrade that is set to roll out to OnePlus 3 and 3T in a world where device makers hardly roll out one major OS upgrade.