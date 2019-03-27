comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
News

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China

News

It is worth noting that Android 9 Pie will be the third major Android OS upgrade that is set to roll out to OnePlus 3 and 3T.

  • Published: March 27, 2019 3:15 PM IST
OnePlus 3 HydrogenOS Android 9 Pie

Image credit: OnePlus China forums

A new report online has stated that OnePlus is rolling out the official Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users in China. This new update comes days after the company called out for interested users who may want to take part in the closed beta test for OxygenOS. This new update comes about a month after the company reaffirmed that it will release the Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. The company initially revealed its plans to roll out Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices back in June 2018 after the launch of OnePlus 6.

The website OnePlusbbs, the Chinese forums for OnePlus was the first to spot the rollout of Android 9 Pie update and also added a changelog of the update in a dedicated post. The posts on this website were later picked up by The Android Soul. According to the changelog, the update brings all the important features that Google introduced with Android 9 Pie including adaptive battery, gesture navigation, and app actions. Support for aptX and aptX HD wireless audio protocol and more. According to the changelog, the company has also made a number of improvements and optimizations to different aspects of the operating system including Wi-Fi, battery, and more.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

A number of users, both on OnePlus 3 and 3T devices in China have started posting screenshots with the new update installed. This likely means that the OxygenOS update with Android 9 Pie is just days away from the rollout. This kind of delay is not uncommon as the HydrogenOS update that powers OnePlus devices in China does not come with Google services. This way, the company does not have to do the additional work of making sure that everything is compliant with the guidelines from Google.

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later

Also Read

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later

As previously reported, it looks like the company is putting final touches to OxygenOS update and then we will have to wait for some time for the final update to get certification from Google. It is worth noting that Android 9 Pie will be the third major Android OS upgrade that is set to roll out to OnePlus 3 and 3T in a world where device makers hardly roll out one major OS upgrade.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 3:15 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
News
Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

LG V30+, LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart

Deals

LG V30+, LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China

News

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

News

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
Huawei P30, P30 Pro launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launched: Price, specifications, features
OnePlus 6 and 6T devices are now receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 7, respectively

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T devices are now receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 7, respectively
Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update

News

Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम ने बंद किए हजारों अकाउंट और पेज

WhatsApp पर डार्क मोड जल्द होगा पेश, एंड्रॉइड बीटा पर हुआ स्पॉट

रिलायंस जियो टेस्ट कर रहा है JioGigaFiber ट्रिपल प्ले प्लान, 100Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन यहां से खरीदें

हुवावे ने लॉन्च की दो स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
News
Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox
A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India