Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out

The company has already rolled out the Pie-based update for its Motorola Moto One Power, X4, and Moto G6 Plus.

  Published: February 16, 2019 6:08 PM IST
Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

A new report has revealed that Motorola is now rolling out the Android 9 Pie for some devices from its Moto G6 series. The report indicates that Moto G6 and G6 Play devices in Brazil are now getting Android Pie in a new update. In addition to these devices, the company is also rolling out the update to Moto Z3 Play users in the country. This update comes weeks after the company launched its latest Moto G7 lineup in Brazil. The lineup comprises of four different devices including Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Plus.

According to the report by Brazilian website techtudo which was later picked up by GSMArena, the update major changes which include both under the hood as well as visual updates to the devices. The update comes almost a year after the company launched the devices with Android 8 Oreo. In addition to the usual changes including adaptive battery, better notification management, and smarter app search with app shortcuts, the update also brings Do Not Disturb mode along with split-screen function according to the report. The company has already rolled out the Pie-based update for its Motorola Moto One Power, X4, and Moto G6 Plus.

The report indicates that the company is already working on Android 9 Pie update for Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play. If you are a Motorola Moto G6, G6 Play or Z3 Play user then you can head to the “System Updates” section in the “Settings” app and check for the new update. It is possible that the update is not directly available and you may need to wait for some days before it reaches your device.

The company has not revealed any details for the rollout of the update in the Indian market. However, considering the update is already rolling out in Brazil, Indian users may not have to wait for that update for that long. This report comes just days after the company launched its latest smartphone, the Motorola Moto G7 Power in the Indian market.

  Published Date: February 16, 2019 6:08 PM IST

