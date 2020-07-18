comscore Android and iOS devices will soon receive 117 new emojis
News

Android and iOS devices will soon receive 117 new emojis

News

Despite following Unicode standards, emojis will have different looks in each operating system.

  Published: July 18, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Emoji

Google and Apple have announced that their operating systems would soon receive 117 new emojis. The announcement has been made to celebrate the World Emoji Day, which was on July 17. The companies haven’t yet revealed the exact date for the arrival of the new stickers. The emojis are part of the stickers approved by the Unicode organization to enter Emoji 13.0. The list consists of a ninja, Russian doll, piñata, transgender symbol, beaver, and anatomical organs, such as heart and lung. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

A different look for each OS

Despite following Unicode standards, emojis will have different looks in each operating system. Google, for example, adapted the stickers so that they work better in dark mode. Making life easier for those who “exchange messages at night,” according to the company. Another addition to the Android OS includes changes in some animal figurines, such as turtle, frog, and pig. Also Read - How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

As per 9to5Google, the company worked with zoos to deliver a more authentic look to emojis. Google is also adding a quick-access emoji bar to its Google keyboard. It is essentially the same word suggestion bar, but with emojis. This new feature is in the beta stage of the keyboard, but will soon reach all Android users. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC

Apple’s Memoji new look

In addition to emojis, Apple revealed a set of new Memoji options for various colored hats and face masks, which can be used as stickers in iOS messaging apps on iPhones. Memojis are exclusive to Apple, unlike emojis, that reach all platforms.

While there is still no arrival date for the new emojis on both operating systems, Google will likely add these new emojis with Android 11 OS, whereas Apple is expected to launch these new emojis with iOS 14 stable version, which is likely to debut in September at the iPhone 12-series event later this year.

