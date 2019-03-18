comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work
News

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

News

The results revealed that only 23 of the 250 Android antivirus apps were able to detect all the malware from 2018.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 1:02 PM IST
android-green-lego-poster-googleblog

Image: Google

Android has long been hailed as an open platform where users can do whatever they want because of how the system is designed. A large number of people who prefer Android in comparison to iOS state openness of the platform for going with Android as one can take almost full control of the hardware of the device with powerful apps that almost mimic how computer programs work without any restrictions. However, over the years, a number of reports about malware and viruses have also emerged on the internet indicating that the open nature of Android also makes it more prone of attacks my malicious parties with a wide range of motives.

As a protective measure, similar to most computer users, Android users also get advice about installing an antivirus app on their device to ensure that their device is not infected by viruses. To match this, a wide variety of antivirus apps have surfaced on Google Play Store over the last couple of years ranging from the popular names to a lot that nobody seems to have ever head about. Given the sheer number of antivirus apps, one may wonder about the best apps from the lot. This would also mean that there are some apps that don’t do their job as advertised.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

Addressing similar questions about the best of the lot and antivirus apps that are bad at their job, a detailed report by AV-Comparatives revealed that two-thirds of about 250 antivirus apps on Google Play Store are fake. The report indicated that only 80 apps from a total of 250 were able to pass “basic standards” which meant detecting more than 30 percent malicious apps from last year along with no false positives.

Image credit: V-Comparatives

The results also revealed that some apps were so bad that they flagged themselves as harmful malicious apps while checking the smartphone for malware and other types of malicious apps. The report revealed that most apps that failed were not even scanning the code of the apps on the device. Instead, they were simply looking at app package names while using whitelists and blacklists of the app. Due to this, some apps would automatically flag all new apps if they were not included in the whitelist.

Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs

Also Read

Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs

There were no surprises with the big names as they were able to detect all the malware apps that were part of the test from last year. It also indicated that 32 of the tested apps had already disappeared from the Play Store since January 2019. The results revealed that only 23 of the 250 antivirus apps were able to detect all the malware from 2018. This list included names such as Avast, AVIRA, AVG, Antiy, AhnLab, Bitdefender, BullGuard, Chilli Security, Emsisoft, ESET, ESTSoft, F-Secure, G Data, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, PSafe, Sophos, STOPzilla, Symantec, Tencent, Total Defense, Trend Micro, and Trustwave.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 1:02 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
News
Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Features

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

News

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

News

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

News

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work
Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart
Google reportedly testing chat heads for notifications with Android Q

News

Google reportedly testing chat heads for notifications with Android Q
Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q

News

Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q
Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

Opinions

Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 7, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

भारत में Vivo का iQOO गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Hike ने लॉन्च किए स्पेशल होली स्टिकर्स, गब्बर से लेकर बच्चन स्टाइल में दिजिए होली की मुबारकबाद

PUBG Mobile खेलने पर क्यों हो सकते हैं गिरफ्तार? ये हो सकती है अधिकतम सजा

सावधान: ये ऐप्स चुरा रही हैं हर महीने आपके मोबाइल से 10GB डाटा!

News

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio
News
Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

News

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work
Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

News

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch
Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart