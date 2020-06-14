comscore Android could finally remove video file size limit | BGR India
Android could finally remove video file size limit

The new file size change for videos on Android will make sure additional files of the same video are not created anymore.

  • Published: June 14, 2020 1:56 PM IST
Android folks, there might be good news for you in the coming months. Reports say that Android 11 will finally allow users to store video files that are bigger than 4GB. This is a much needed change because with improved cameras, the file sizes have also increased. Many phones now let you shoot videos in 4K, and you must have noticed files worth GBs created in minutes. Also Read - Google Stadia now works on more Android phones

Removing this limit for video files ensures that people can make the best of 4K recording and large storage capacity on their phones. XDA Developers have confirmed this change, which will be making its way to most phones later this year. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July: All you need to know

About time, Android

It’s interesting to see that Google has taken a long time to remove this limit. The report says they haven’t changed the file size limit since 2014, when the Nexus 5 was launched. Also Read - Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

But with rapidly changing camera ecosystem for mobile, it’s high time the change was made. Earlier you could have said that storage cards up to 32GB were available. Now you can easily get microSD cards with up to 512GB or more. By removing the limit, Google is also making sure that a single video does not split into different files. This was a big issue for Pixel phone users, making it hard to sync the footage. The report mentions that Android 11 beta is getting these changes.

Having said that, the update is only available with the Open Camera app for now. And it’s possible that Google will offer changes to its Camera app in the coming months. This news will please phone manufacturers also, especially when they are looking to support 8K video recording. No file size limit for video will encourage more people to shoot in the highest available quality on their smartphones.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2020 1:56 PM IST

