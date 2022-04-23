comscore Android loses market share to iOS but still dominates overall
Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

Google has built an unassailable gap and it will take something extraordinary for Apple and the rest to overturn it

Android devices dominate the OS world

Google’s Android operating system continues to be the world’s most used operating system (OS), that too by a massive margin. However Apple’s iOS is moving toward its competition and in the last four years, the growth has been substantial. A new study has surfaced claiming that today 7 out of 10 phones run on the Android OS, while two of the remaining three are most likely to be iOS powered. Also Read - Truecaller users on Android won't be able to record calls from this date

While the numbers may obviously seem in favour of Android, the story is not what it looks like. Android is losing market share whereas iOS is gaining. According to a report published by StockApps, Android’s global dominance of the OS space has been ebbing gradually. Its worldwide market share in January 2022 stood at 69.74%. In contrast, the OS commanded a market share of 77.32%, its highest ever, in July 2018. This only shows a decline of 7.58% of its holding in the last five years. Also Read - Single flaw made Android devices vulnerable to hacking since 2011: Report

Why is Android’s market share falling?

Apple is still pretty expensive in most non-American and non-European countries. However, they have been introducing new phones in segments lower than the premium flagship range. The iPhone SE series is one of those. Also Read - Top apps, websites to translate text from English to Hindi (or Hindi to English)

According to StockApp’s expert, ” Android’s loss of market share boils down to heightened competition within the OS space. A look at the data shows that iOS gained 6% between July 2018 and January 2022. From 19.4% then, Apple has grown its OS market share to 25.49%. Other small scale OS developers account for the remaining 1.58% that Google shed.”

Despite the growth of iOS, the expert believes that Android’s command is not under threat. She claimed that Android’s open-source nature and affordability have endeared it to the masses across the globe. She adds that Google has built an unassailable gap and that it’ll take something extraordinary for Apple and the rest to overturn it.

OS dominance by region

In Asia and South America, Android dominates at 81 and 90 percent, respectively. iOS share here is 18% in Asia and 10% in South America. Other OS developers share less than one percent of the phone market on both continents.

In Europe, where Android OS has a market share of 69.32%. iOS has 30% share of all the phones. Again Samsung, Nokia and other developers contend with 1% of the market.

In Africa, 84% of all smartphones are android-based. iOS accounts for roughly 14% of the continent’s devices, while Samsung, Nokia, and KaiOS share the remaining two percent or so.

North America and Oceania are iOS’ strong turf. IOS commands 54% of the market in both regions, while Android takes nearly 45%.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2022 12:29 PM IST

