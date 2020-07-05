comscore Android malware named FakeSpy reappears after three years | BGR India
Android malware named FakeSpy reappears after three years

FakeSpy Malware takes control of our device, reads our text messages, sends messages, access contact information.

  Published: July 5, 2020 1:15 PM IST
Hack code virus malware 805px

The Android malware, called FakeSpy, which was discovered about three years ago, has now returned with a new version that is more dangerous when it was thought to be totally obsolete. FakeSpy malware has been characterized of stealing text messages, financial data, application data, contact lists, and even bank login information. Also Read - Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

Although, when it was originally discovered, it was only targeting users in South Korea and Japan. However, this new version is starting to infect mobiles worldwide. Some of the initially affected countries are China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Also Read - How to get the MIUI 12 Control Center on any Android device easily

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

How FakeSpy malware app works

The malware begins with an attack via an SMS message where it masquerades as a local post office. The SMS says that the post office tried to deliver a package but was unable to do so because no one was home at the time. From there, a link is provided where users need to click and download an app that appears to be of the official post office, but it is not. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Once the user downloads the application, it will send a false text along with a malicious link to the smartphone’s entire contact list to continue spreading. In addition, FakeSpy takes control of our device, reads our text messages, sends messages, access contact information. And even reads the external storage that we connect to the device. It can also search for banking applications that we have installed to find our access credentials.

Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

To avoid being infected, never click on any link that is sent to you through an email or SMS message. Or even sent through a contact you know from applications like WhatsApp. For example, if you want to see the status of a package that you have lost or waiting to receive. You can always manually access the page of the courier service and enter the shipping information.

