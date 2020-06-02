comscore Android phones crashing because of this wallpaper | BGR India
Android phones crashing because of this wallpaper

New wallpaper with high RBG value of 255 which doesn't support Android is crashing many devices this week.

  Published: June 2, 2020 7:23 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review 2

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Android users face security issues, for which they get warned. But now there’s a wallpaper which causing headache for some users. According to this Twitter handle called Ice Universe, Android phones are crashing because of one wallpaper. He says, “WARNING！！！Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users! It will cause your phone to crash! Don’t try it! If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. Here’s the coveted picture causing all the trouble for phone users this week. Also Read - Realme 5, 5i, and 5s receiving Android 10 update in India

android Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

This wallpaper has been observed to carry high dynamic range which is beyond the limits acceptable on the operating system. The user says, Android doesn’t support the RBG value of over 255. And because of this, phones using this image are crashing. Also Read - Google delays Android 11 Beta launch event

The post also points out that problem is associated with phones running on versions till Android 10. Phone makers are probably working overnight to fix this issue. And a software update will most likely be released very soon. Ice Universe also mentions the fix for this issue has been already been submitted with the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

But what if you’ve already used the picture and crashed the phone? He says users will have to reset the phone from the recovery menu of the device. You could also try deleting the image from the phone, but that’s most likely going to fail.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

It’s crazy that an issue like this could cause Android devices to crash. Surely Google developers would have tested various Android versions and calibrated them to work across different colour levels. Either ways, we’re glad that a fix has been found, and can be done by the users themselves.

This image bug has managed to crash Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones among others.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 2, 2020 7:23 PM IST

