Android Pie on over 10% active devices, reveals updated Google distribution dashboard

Google has finally updated its Android Distribution Dashboard, which confirms that Android Pie has indeed made progress since its release last year. The search giant had gone without updating the dashboard for more than six months, and the data was last updated in October 2018. Now, the dashboard has been updated to reflect the distribution of various versions of Android across active Android devices. The search giant claims there are over 2.5 billion active devices running Android and Pie, the new version is powering 10.4 percent of active devices.

Android Oreo, which was released nearly two years back, is still the most widely used operating system among all active devices. It has an install base of 28.3 percent with Android 8.0 Oreo active on 12.9 percent devices and Android 8.1 Oreo on 15.4 percent devices. It is followed by Android Nougat, which has a total install base of 19.2 percent with Android 7.0 Nougat on 11.4 percent devices and Android 7.1 Nougat on 7.8 percent devices. The distribution index is based on data collected during a 7-day period ending on May 7, 2019.

Before today’s update, the distribution data for the 7-day period ending October 26, 2018, showed Android Nougat was leading with an install base of 28.2 percent followed by Android Oreo with a share of 21.5 percent. In the last six months, it is clear that more devices have been updated to Android Oreo while some privileged devices have gotten the taste of Android Pie. With more than 10 percent share, Android Pie is still behind Android Marshmallow and Android Lollipop in terms of active use.

The updated distribution data shows that Android Marshmallow is on 16.9 percent active devices while Android Lollipop is on 14.5 percent devices. According to VentureBeat, Google has fixed a technical glitch that affected the company from updating the dashboard on a regular basis. However, it does not plan to update the dashboard on a monthly basis going forward. It is more likely to update the distribution of Android versions on a quarterly basis going forward.

With the release of Android Pie, Google was promising to fix the fragmentation, which has affected newest version from reaching a large pool of devices. It introduced Project Treble as a flexible layer allowing OEM partners to add their custom interface without affecting the base version of Android. The updated distribution dashboard numbers show that Project Treble has not really helped after all. Most active Android users are still stuck on two or three generation old version and with release of Android Q imminent, it is not clear whether these users will ever get the taste of newest dessert served by Google.