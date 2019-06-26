Smartphone maker Realme has just revealed that it is finally rolling out the ColorOS 6 update for Realme U1 and 1. The company shared this information while replying to a customer on Twitter. This announcement comes about three weeks after Realme initially rolled out the Android 9 Pie Beta update for both the devices. It looks like the company has received sufficient feedback from the Beta testers. According to the announcement, ColorOS 6 will bring the Android Pie update to both the devices. Realme clarified that the update is rolling out in a staged matter to Realme 1 and U1 devices in the market.

Android Pie update details for Realme U1 and Realme 1

Some Realme 1 and Realme U1 users have already received the Android Pie Update that is rolling out as ColorOS 6 as per PiunikaWeb. According to the information on Realme forums, Realme 1 beta testers are getting an OTA update with 127MB and 129MB in size. People who did not test the beta are getting a prompt to download the ColorOS 6 update package worth 2.11GB. The ColorOS 6 update package for Realme 1 brings the system build number to CPH1861EX_11_A.37. Realme U1 users are receiving ColorOS 6 update with RMX1831EX_11_A.10 as the system build number.

If you are a Realme 1 or U1 users and you can’t find the update then don’t worry and wait for a few days. The update is likely to reach out your device in coming days. As previously noted, staged rollout means that the update will only reach a small number of users on the first day. After that is done, Realme keeps a lookout for any bug reports or complaints regarding the update. In the case of several complaints, the company usually pulls the update to fix the issues. Otherwise, the company goes ahead with a wider rollout of the update to the rest of the devices.

Hey, the stable update of ColorOS 6 along with Andriod Pie for realme U1 and realme 1 is in a staged rollout process and it will soon be reaching to all the devices. Keep following our threads for more updates on the same. Thanks!🙂 — realme India Support (@realmecareIN) June 25, 2019

ColorOS 6 update for both the Realme 1 and U1 devices comes about a month after Realme 2 Pro received the same update. They are rolling out about 1.5 months after Realme confirmed that all its devices will get 2 years of Android updates. This report comes around the same time when Madhav Sheth teased a new smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor. Sheth also posted a camera sample while comparing it with what appears to be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Features Realme 1 Realme U1 Price 8990 11999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160x1080pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 25MP Battery 3,410mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline