comscore Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q Beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
News

Android Q Beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

The new gesture tweak on Android Q Beta 5 will offer better support for the app navigation drawers.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 10:25 AM IST
android-q-beta-android-10-beta-download

Google recently released the Android Q Beta for users to try it out. One of the highlights of Android Q include improved gesture navigation, just like we’ve seen on the iPhone X. We are currently on Beta 4 and with the next release – Android Q Beta 5 – Google will add some further tweaks to the gesture navigation.

A Googler has confirmed about the gesture navigation changes coming to Android Q Beta 5. It will come with better app navigation drawer support. We have been using the Android Q since the first beta. We are impressed with the navigation gestures. However, some functionality has been broken, especially on Android apps that have a navigation drawer. Swiping the drawer triggers back gesture rather than opening the menu options. It clearly needed a fix, and the same is coming in the next beta release.

Android Q Beta 5 gesture navigation detailed

Chris Banes, a Googler who is working Android Developer Relations, tweeted (via 9To5Google) about the change in navigation drawer behavior that is coming in the next release. So, instead of swiping to access the drawer, you will now have to press to “peek” and the swipe. It may not be fluid, but the best part is that it will not require developer interaction. Also, it will work on all apps, including the ones with the “old” DrawerLayout versions.

Sure, it may not perfect Google’s latest take on navigation gesture, but it does solve one of the biggest complains. The Android Q Beta also brings a host of other changes, which includes system-wide dark theme, along with first-party Google apps support. Other features that come with Android Q include updates to privacy and security, live captions for videos, focus mode and parental controls, and improved notifications.

This time around, Android Q Beta is available for over 15 smartphones including the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, Realme 3 Pro, Asus Zenfone 5z, and Oppo Reno to name a few.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 10:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

News

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

News

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Most Popular

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out
WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

News

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon
Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

News

Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch
How to report road closure on Google Maps

How To

How to report road closure on Google Maps

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने चीन में लॉन्च किए Mi CC सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo के सब-ब्रांड iQOO ने लॉन्च किया गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन iQOO Neo, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG W10, W30 आज भारत में पहली बार दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

15 जुलाई को भारत में लॉन्च होगा Realme X, यह हो सकती है कीमत

Vivo Z1 Pro आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च इवेंट की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

News

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

News

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out