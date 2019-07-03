Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Google recently released the Android Q Beta for users to try it out. One of the highlights of Android Q include improved gesture navigation, just like we’ve seen on the iPhone X. We are currently on Beta 4 and with the next release – Android Q Beta 5 – Google will add some further tweaks to the gesture navigation.

A Googler has confirmed about the gesture navigation changes coming to Android Q Beta 5. It will come with better app navigation drawer support. We have been using the Android Q since the first beta. We are impressed with the navigation gestures. However, some functionality has been broken, especially on Android apps that have a navigation drawer. Swiping the drawer triggers back gesture rather than opening the menu options. It clearly needed a fix, and the same is coming in the next beta release.

Android Q Beta 5 gesture navigation detailed

Chris Banes, a Googler who is working Android Developer Relations, tweeted (via 9To5Google) about the change in navigation drawer behavior that is coming in the next release. So, instead of swiping to access the drawer, you will now have to press to “peek” and the swipe. It may not be fluid, but the best part is that it will not require developer interaction. Also, it will work on all apps, including the ones with the “old” DrawerLayout versions.

🚧 The drawer behavior is changing. Users will be able to open the drawer by peeking the drawer, and then swiping. Big benefit is that this works with existing apps with "old" DrawerLayout versions. pic.twitter.com/WVyOzQFzHO — Chris Banes (@chrisbanes) July 2, 2019

Sure, it may not perfect Google’s latest take on navigation gesture, but it does solve one of the biggest complains. The Android Q Beta also brings a host of other changes, which includes system-wide dark theme, along with first-party Google apps support. Other features that come with Android Q include updates to privacy and security, live captions for videos, focus mode and parental controls, and improved notifications.

This time around, Android Q Beta is available for over 15 smartphones including the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, Realme 3 Pro, Asus Zenfone 5z, and Oppo Reno to name a few.