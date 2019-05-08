comscore
Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones including OnePlus 6T, Realme 3 Pro, Asus Zenfone 5z

At I/O, Google announced the third Beta release of Android Q. Additional devices like the OnePlus 6T, Essential Phone, Asus Zenfone 5Z and more can now download the Beta firmware from Google's developer website.

  • Published: May 8, 2019 9:57 AM IST
As expected, during its I/O 2019 keynote on Tuesday, Google announced extended support of Android Q Beta OS version for 15 more devices, which is 12 more third-party smartphone OEMs. Earlier, the 10th iteration of Android, Android Q, was limited to six Google Pixel devices to start with. But now after the extended rollout, a total of 21 Android devices will be able utilize the early Beta build of Android Q just like Google Pixel phones.

At Google I/O, the company announced 3rd Beta release of the Android Q. Additional devices like the OnePlus 6T, Essential Phone, Asus Zenfone 5Z and more can now download the Beta firmware from Google’s developer website. Google during the presentation said that thanks to the advancements made with Project Treble, now Android updates will be faster than ever and it has also made possible for the Android Q Beta to roll out to eight more devices than last year’s Android P Beta.

Here’s the full list of 21 devices that support Android Q Beta:

-Asus Zenfone 5z
-Essential Phone
-Huawei Mate 20 Pro
-LG G8
-Nokia 8.1
-OnePlus 6T
-Oppo Reno
-Realme 3 Pro
-Sony Xperia XZ3
-Tecno Spark 3 Pro
-Vivo X27
-Vivo NEX S
-Vivo NEX A
-Xiaomi Mi 9
-Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
-Google Pixel 3
-Google Pixel 3 XL
-Google Pixel 2
-Google Pixel 2 XL
-Google Pixel
-Google Pixel XL

In order to download Android Q Beta for the above listed smartphones, you need to visit android.com/beta, and look for the firmware. Google Pixel smartphone users are required to enroll their devices onto the Android Beta program if they wish to receive the new Android Q Beta build OTA update directly from Google.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

Google revealed that its mobile operating system now enables over 2.5 billion active devices from over 180 device makers. The latest Android Q will also come to foldable smartphones by multiple OEMs this year.

