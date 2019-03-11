Android Q beta will support even more smartphones this year with the help of Project Treble

It looks like more smartphones will support the public beta testing version of the next version of Android, Android Q. As part of the reveal that more number of devices will support the beta, we also got to know the reason behind the increase in the number of device makers officially supporting Android Beta program. Unsurprisingly, similar to the last year, the star of the show this year is likely to Project Treble. This increased support was more likely inevitable as an increasing number of smartphone makers start adding Treble support in their newer devices.

This information about more devices supporting Android Q beta was initially spotted by Android Police when Iliyan Malchev from Google was speaking at “Android Developers Backstage” podcast. As part of the discussion, Malchev added, “The number [of companies participating in the beta] is bigger for the upcoming Android release”. He did not give an exact number but considering that seven smartphone makers were part of the beta program, the number is only likely to grow.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

There is still time before Google rolls out the beta version for Android Q as the announcement usually coincides with I/O. Before that, the company usually rolls out the first Developer Preview weeks before I/O so it has enough time to improve the first version and fix any critical bugs. Though there is no information on what companies could add support for Android beta, the report makes a few educated guesses.

The guesses include LG, Motorola, Redmi, or even Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. It is unclear if smartphone makers including Samsung, Huawei, or non-Android One LG smartphones add support for the beta version. This means that hopefully by Android R, it won’t really matter if you are running an Android One powered smartphone or a more stock-like operating system on your device to test the beta version of Android.