comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
News

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

News

Google has opened up its bug tracker for the upcoming Android Q beta - all thanks to a date filter on the site.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Android

Image credit: Google

Google usually rolls out the latest Android version in the second half of the year. The search giant released the first developer preview of Android Pie in March 2018 and then the second Android P Beta was released at Google’s I/O in May last year. Google I/O is basically an annual developer conference held by Google in Mountain View, California.

Now, the company is expected to follow an identical type of timeline for the next version of Android as well. It is expected to roll out the first Android Q developer preview this month, and a fresh report hints that Google could release it on March 13. The company usually releases the latest Android developer beta on Wednesday and a Reddit comment from a Google developer calendar hints that Google could release it on the March 13, XDA Developers reports.

Android Q release: Face ID, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy and other features expected

Also Read

Android Q release: Face ID, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy and other features expected

The cited source just recently spotted a template, which explains how one can report bugs for Android Q beta. In simpler terms, Google has opened up its bug tracker for the upcoming Android operating system. The sample, which was available on the “issuetracker.google.com” site, has already been removed. Separately, just recently, a Google executive confirmed that more brands and smartphones will be on board with the latest Android Q beta programme.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 Hands-On

The fresh detail regarding the Android Q was revealed by Iliyan Malchev, an employee from Google’s Project Treble team asserted in a discussion on the Android Developers Backstage podcast. Additionally, last year, the company released Android 9 Pie beta to devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Essential, Nokia, Oppo, Sony and Vivo. Now, the announcement clearly confirms that more manufacturers will join the Android beta roster. Besides, the next version of Android is expected to offer a system-wide dark mode, more refined permissions, Face ID-style logins, new font and icon shape, desktop mode and more.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 11:47 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
News
Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

News

Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

News

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T latest Open Beta builds released

Twitter's 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India goes live ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

News

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

News

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped
30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

News

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle
Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option

News

Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus 7 में होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, स्मार्टफोन के केस से मिले संकेत

Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन 18 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किए छह रिजनल भाषाओं में 13 एचडी और एसडी मिनी पैक्स

वोटर्स के बड़े काम की है इलेक्शन कमीशन की यह cVIGIL ऐप, जानें क्या है खासियत

Realme 3 की पहली सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
News
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T latest Open Beta builds released

News

OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T latest Open Beta builds released
Twitter's 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India goes live ahead of Lok Sabha elections

News

Twitter's 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India goes live ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

News

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

News

Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification