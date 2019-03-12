Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

Google usually rolls out the latest Android version in the second half of the year. The search giant released the first developer preview of Android Pie in March 2018 and then the second Android P Beta was released at Google’s I/O in May last year. Google I/O is basically an annual developer conference held by Google in Mountain View, California.

Now, the company is expected to follow an identical type of timeline for the next version of Android as well. It is expected to roll out the first Android Q developer preview this month, and a fresh report hints that Google could release it on March 13. The company usually releases the latest Android developer beta on Wednesday and a Reddit comment from a Google developer calendar hints that Google could release it on the March 13, XDA Developers reports.

The cited source just recently spotted a template, which explains how one can report bugs for Android Q beta. In simpler terms, Google has opened up its bug tracker for the upcoming Android operating system. The sample, which was available on the “issuetracker.google.com” site, has already been removed. Separately, just recently, a Google executive confirmed that more brands and smartphones will be on board with the latest Android Q beta programme.

The fresh detail regarding the Android Q was revealed by Iliyan Malchev, an employee from Google’s Project Treble team asserted in a discussion on the Android Developers Backstage podcast. Additionally, last year, the company released Android 9 Pie beta to devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Essential, Nokia, Oppo, Sony and Vivo. Now, the announcement clearly confirms that more manufacturers will join the Android beta roster. Besides, the next version of Android is expected to offer a system-wide dark mode, more refined permissions, Face ID-style logins, new font and icon shape, desktop mode and more.