comscore Android Q DP3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, 6 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q DP3 update rolling out for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
News

Android Q DP3 update rolling out for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6

News

OnePlus has added the usual disclaimers about the beta software and how such software is not ready for the prime time. The company also emphasized that OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6 users with little to no experience in flashing custom ROMs should not install the Android Q DP3 update.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 11:11 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (2)

OnePlus has just rolled out the Android Q Developer Preview 3 for its OnePlus 7 Series, 6T and 6 devices. This new upgrade comes after Google launched the Android Q Developer Preview 5 for Google Pixel devices in the market. OnePlus is part of a small group of companies that are rolling out Android Q Developer Preview updates to its devices. This move is good for OnePlus users who are interested in testing out the latest and greatest that Google has to offer. It is also interesting to see the contrast in the Android Q beta program and, for instance, the Android 8 Oreo Beta program.

As part of the announcement about the new Android Q Developer Preview 3 (DP3), OnePlus revealed detailed instructions. These instructions cover both type of users, the ones that are running Android Q DP2/DP and the ones wanting to try Android Q. The company shared these instructions along with links to all the relevant files in two different posts on OnePlus forums. The first one is meant for OnePlus 7 Series devices including the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The second one is meant for OnePlus 6T, and 6 device owners.

Google paused the rollout of Android Q Beta 5 OTA update as an issue cropped up

Also Read

Google paused the rollout of Android Q Beta 5 OTA update as an issue cropped up

Both the posts include the usual disclaimers about the software being in beta stage and not ready for the prime time. OnePlus emphasized that OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6 users with little to no experience in flashing custom ROMs should not install the Android Q DP3 update. Regardless, let’s have a closer look at both the forum posts.

Android Q DP3 for OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7

First up, the company clarifies that users run the risk of bricking their smartphone in the process of flashing Android Q DP3. The company also asks users to follow the instructions and be sure of what they are doing. It also asked users to take a backup before proceeding with the flashing process. The forum post added that the build still has some compatibility issues with some apps along with system instability. OnePlus also stated that this new update will clear the data on the smartphone for Android Q DP1 and DP2. OnePlus has provided instructions to upgrade to Android Q DP3 along with instructions on rolling back to the official OxygenOS. Interested users can head to the forum post to download the required files and steps to follow.

Android Q Beta 5

Android Q DP3 for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6

Similar to OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus has shared instructions for OnePlus 6T and 6 devices regarding Android Q DP3 update. The forum post revealed that Android Q DP1 and DP2 will need a complete data format making backup necessary. As noted previously, OnePlus 6T and 6 users will also likely face system stability and app compatibility problems. The device owners may also face problems in copying files to the smartphone from their laptop or PC. This means that they need to download the upgrade or rollback files directly on the smartphone. Interested OnePlus 6T and 6 users can head to the forum post for comprehensive instructions.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 19, 2019 11:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
News
Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

News

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

News

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6

News

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

News

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more
OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes

News

OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store
Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

हिंदी समाचार

NASA के मिशन अपोलो के 50 साल पूरे होने पर Google का शानदार डूडल

Oppo K3 India Launch : ओप्पो आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा इन-डिस्पले और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Oppo K3

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में 48MP रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा और Snapdragon 730G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi स्पीकर को सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं तो जल्दी करें

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
News
Android Q Developer Preview 3 update available for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6
Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed
Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 update brings message continuity
Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India

News

Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs in India
Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more

News

Realme talks about Android Q, Digital Wellbeing, and more