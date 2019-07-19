OnePlus has just rolled out the Android Q Developer Preview 3 for its OnePlus 7 Series, 6T and 6 devices. This new upgrade comes after Google launched the Android Q Developer Preview 5 for Google Pixel devices in the market. OnePlus is part of a small group of companies that are rolling out Android Q Developer Preview updates to its devices. This move is good for OnePlus users who are interested in testing out the latest and greatest that Google has to offer. It is also interesting to see the contrast in the Android Q beta program and, for instance, the Android 8 Oreo Beta program.

As part of the announcement about the new Android Q Developer Preview 3 (DP3), OnePlus revealed detailed instructions. These instructions cover both type of users, the ones that are running Android Q DP2/DP and the ones wanting to try Android Q. The company shared these instructions along with links to all the relevant files in two different posts on OnePlus forums. The first one is meant for OnePlus 7 Series devices including the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The second one is meant for OnePlus 6T, and 6 device owners.

Both the posts include the usual disclaimers about the software being in beta stage and not ready for the prime time. OnePlus emphasized that OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6 users with little to no experience in flashing custom ROMs should not install the Android Q DP3 update. Regardless, let’s have a closer look at both the forum posts.

Android Q DP3 for OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7

First up, the company clarifies that users run the risk of bricking their smartphone in the process of flashing Android Q DP3. The company also asks users to follow the instructions and be sure of what they are doing. It also asked users to take a backup before proceeding with the flashing process. The forum post added that the build still has some compatibility issues with some apps along with system instability. OnePlus also stated that this new update will clear the data on the smartphone for Android Q DP1 and DP2. OnePlus has provided instructions to upgrade to Android Q DP3 along with instructions on rolling back to the official OxygenOS. Interested users can head to the forum post to download the required files and steps to follow.

Android Q DP3 for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6

Similar to OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus has shared instructions for OnePlus 6T and 6 devices regarding Android Q DP3 update. The forum post revealed that Android Q DP1 and DP2 will need a complete data format making backup necessary. As noted previously, OnePlus 6T and 6 users will also likely face system stability and app compatibility problems. The device owners may also face problems in copying files to the smartphone from their laptop or PC. This means that they need to download the upgrade or rollback files directly on the smartphone. Interested OnePlus 6T and 6 users can head to the forum post for comprehensive instructions.