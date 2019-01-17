comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q leaked build hints at 'Desktop Mode', System-Wide 'Dark Theme' and more
News

Android Q leaked build hints at 'Desktop Mode', System-Wide 'Dark Theme' and more

News

The first developer build of the next version of Android is expected to be released in March this year.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 8:11 PM IST
android-q-xda-developers

Image Credit: XDA Developers

It’s been a little over five months since Google released Android Pie, the latest and greatest version of its popular mobile operating system. But even though the newest Android release is yet to make its way to a lot of (eligible) smartphones, Google has (surely) started working on the OS’ successor, dubbed (at least, for now) Android Q. Except for a few rumors and speculations, there hasn’t been much information about the future version of Android, until now.

The folks at XDA Developers have somehow managed to get their hands on a (very) early build of Android Q on the Pixel 3 XL. While this isn’t the build that Google will release as part of Android Q Developer Preview program (which is expected to commence around March this year), it does highlight some of the key features that the company is likely working on for the next major version of its mobile OS.

As noted by XDA Developers, perhaps one of the most interesting things discovered in the build is a ‘Force Desktop Mode’ option. Nestled under ‘Developer Options’, it features a description that reads – “force experimental desktop on secondary displays”. Going by the name, it’s very much possible that ‘Force Desktop Mode’ is something that can project the UI of Android Q on a monitor. And if that’s indeed the case, connecting an external keyboard and mouse would allow an Android Q-powered smartphone (most likely a flagship) to work as a mini desktop PC, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices that work with the Samsung DeX dock.

Obviously, that’s not all! It was recently reported that with Android Q, Google may finally bring a system-wide ‘Dark Mode’, a feature that users have been requesting for a really long time. Indeed, the Android Q build does come with a ‘Dark Mode’ option, which can be enabled by using the ‘Set Dark Mode’ option under the OS’ display settings. It’s worth mentioning that many of Google’s apps, such as News and YouTube have already been updated with dark theme support.

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

Also Read

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

Google also seems to be putting extra focus on security and price in Android Q. The folks at XDA Developers have noted that the Android Q build features revamped settings for managing permissions requested by apps. Now, it’s possible to restrict an app to use certain information (e.g. location) only when it’s being used.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Some other features discovered in the early Android Q build include relocated settings for ‘Always On Display’, improvements to Files app, new Screen Lock settings, and more.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 8:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
thumb-img
News
HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones
thumb-img
News
Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter

Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach

Android 8.1 Oreo x86 stable version now available

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report

News

Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report
Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

News

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps
Alleged Lenovo A5s image, key specifications leaked; to launch with Android 9 Pie

News

Alleged Lenovo A5s image, key specifications leaked; to launch with Android 9 Pie
Amul issues legal notice to Google on misuse of its platform

News

Amul issues legal notice to Google on misuse of its platform
WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug

News

WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10+ लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, पंच होल ड्यूल सेल्फी कैमरा दिखाई दिया

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड स्मार्टफोन फरवरी के आखिर तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में जनवरी अंत तक होगी लॉन्च!

Sony Xperia XZ4 दुनिया का पहला 21:9 एस्पेक्ट रेश्यो डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा!

PUBG Mobile 2019 टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम को ओप्पो देगा 1 करोड़ रुपये

News

Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report
News
Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report
Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter

News

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter
Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach

News

Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach
Android 8.1 Oreo x86 stable version now available

News

Android 8.1 Oreo x86 stable version now available
Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

News

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps