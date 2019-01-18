comscore
Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

This is an early build of the Android Q which has been made in January.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 4:19 PM IST
android-q-xda

Image Credit: XDA Developers

It has been around five months since the release of the latest version of Android which is Android 9.0 Pie, and we already have a look of what we might be getting in the next version. Even though the release of the next Android version which is Android Q is a long way off, we may have our first look of what we might be offered by Google in it. An in depth analysis of the leaked Android Q pre-build which has apparently been made in January and has the February security patch confirms that there will be quite a few new addition this time around.

XDA Developers got their hands on the leaked Android Q build and in their analysis video they showcase that the next version that Google has been working on system wide dark mode, , new permissions UI, more privacy controls and possible desktop interface. We had previously seen screenshots of the settings and now there is a whole video explaining all the changes.

The video shows that users will be able to use slide notifications right to dismiss them or slide them left for options to access icons for snoozing. The Android Q build features revamped settings for managing permissions requested by apps. Now, it’s possible to restrict an app to use certain information (e.g. location) only when it’s being used. the Android Q build does come with a ‘Dark Mode’ option, which can be enabled by using the ‘Set Dark Mode’ option under the OS’ display settings. It’s worth mentioning that many of Google’s apps, such as News and YouTube have already been updated with dark theme support.

Android Q leaked build hints at 'Desktop Mode', System-Wide 'Dark Theme' and more

Also Read

Android Q leaked build hints at 'Desktop Mode', System-Wide 'Dark Theme' and more

As noted by XDA Developers, perhaps one of the most interesting things discovered in the build is a ‘Force Desktop Mode’ option. Nestled under ‘Developer Options’, it features a description that reads – “force experimental desktop on secondary displays”. Going by the name, it’s very much possible that ‘Force Desktop Mode’ is something that can project the UI of Android Q on a monitor. And if that’s indeed the case, connecting an external keyboard and mouse would allow an Android Q-powered smartphone (most likely a flagship) to work as a mini desktop PC, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices that work with the Samsung DeX dock.

Some other features discovered in the early Android Q build include relocated settings for ‘Always On Display’, improvements to Files app, new Screen Lock settings, and more.

