comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more
News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Google is also expected to introduce a system-wide dark mode with the next major Android OS.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 2:56 PM IST
android-q-xda-developers

Image Credit: XDA Developers

While Google is yet to reveal the features of the next major Android operating system, a teardown of Android Q’s System UI (by 9to5Google) is out, giving a fair idea of new features that would be incorporated. The search giant will introduce the Android Q at its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2019, scheduled between May 7 and May 9. To begin with, the next Android OS is likely to be labeled as Android 10, similar to its predecessors. The Android Pie was numbered as 9 and Android Oreo as 8.

The next major Android Q will reportedly offer support for more secure Face ID. It is the facial recognition feature that Apple introduced in 2017. Google will reportedly bring native support for a more elaborate Face ID-like feature and is likely to leverage sensors such as iPhone X‘s infrared camera, dot projector and flood illuminators. Additionally, the facial recognition setup might be similar to the fingerprint reader to authenticate and authorize payments and offer a completely different experience from the current face recognition system on Android.

Android Q release: Face ID, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy and other features expected

Also Read

Android Q release: Face ID, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy and other features expected

Furthermore, Android Q might offer a system-level screen recording feature, similar to what we have seen on iOS. There will also be a much better Emergency option. Users will be able to access the emergency dialer quickly from the power menu, alongside the screenshot, restart and power off options. Currently, to access the emergency button, one has to go back to the lock screen and then swiping up to get the ‘Emergency’ button.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

There will also be a feature aiming at the privacy of users, dubbed Sensor Privacy. The feature will reportedly disable some of your smartphone’s sensors. The information on this quick-setting is scarce as of now. Interestingly, with the new update, users will also get to check apps that are using your location and microphone. This feature too is already available on iOS. Android users might even get the options to stop those apps from using your location and other information. Lastly, the upcoming Android Q might gain support for Wi-Fi WPA3 and 5G. Besides, Google is also expected to introduce a system-wide dark mode with the next major Android OS.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 2:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google revamps Gmail for Android, iOS with new blindingly-white design; rolling out now
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch
thumb-img
Gaming
Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

News

DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8
LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G

News

LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by Lin Bin

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by Lin Bin
iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity

News

iPad mini 5 may support Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard for better productivity

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस ने एप्पल का उड़ाया मजाक, पूछा हे सिरी, भारत का नंबर-1 प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन कौन है?

11 साल के बच्चे ने PUBG गेम को बंद करने के लिए सरकार को लिखी चिट्ठी

Realme 2 फ्लिपकार्ट पर ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, 1 रुपये में मिल रहा है यह ऑफर

14 साल के बच्चे ने iPhone ऐप में आया बग एक हफ्ते पहले ही कर लिया था स्पॉट

रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
News
Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support

News

Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support
OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

News

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed
Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more