Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

While Google is yet to reveal the features of the next major Android operating system, a teardown of Android Q’s System UI (by 9to5Google) is out, giving a fair idea of new features that would be incorporated. The search giant will introduce the Android Q at its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2019, scheduled between May 7 and May 9. To begin with, the next Android OS is likely to be labeled as Android 10, similar to its predecessors. The Android Pie was numbered as 9 and Android Oreo as 8.

The next major Android Q will reportedly offer support for more secure Face ID. It is the facial recognition feature that Apple introduced in 2017. Google will reportedly bring native support for a more elaborate Face ID-like feature and is likely to leverage sensors such as iPhone X‘s infrared camera, dot projector and flood illuminators. Additionally, the facial recognition setup might be similar to the fingerprint reader to authenticate and authorize payments and offer a completely different experience from the current face recognition system on Android.

Furthermore, Android Q might offer a system-level screen recording feature, similar to what we have seen on iOS. There will also be a much better Emergency option. Users will be able to access the emergency dialer quickly from the power menu, alongside the screenshot, restart and power off options. Currently, to access the emergency button, one has to go back to the lock screen and then swiping up to get the ‘Emergency’ button.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

There will also be a feature aiming at the privacy of users, dubbed Sensor Privacy. The feature will reportedly disable some of your smartphone’s sensors. The information on this quick-setting is scarce as of now. Interestingly, with the new update, users will also get to check apps that are using your location and microphone. This feature too is already available on iOS. Android users might even get the options to stop those apps from using your location and other information. Lastly, the upcoming Android Q might gain support for Wi-Fi WPA3 and 5G. Besides, Google is also expected to introduce a system-wide dark mode with the next major Android OS.