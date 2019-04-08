Android Q may support 3D touch-like functionality called 'deep-press'

Google has already released two beta versions of Android Q, which is available for a select number of users as part of the beta program. Now, a fresh report suggests that the next big Android operating system will come with native support for 3D Touch-like feature. This will be similar to 3D touch capabilities found on iPhones.

It seems that Google is planning to move on from the long press gestures, which the company added to the app launcher in Android Oreo. 9to5Google reported that the upcoming Android Q feature is called as “deep press,” as per the documentation related to the “MotionEvent” function. The documentation explained that “the current event stream represents the user intentionally pressing harder on the screen,” and that feature should “be used to accelerate the long press behavior.”

This further suggests that the upcoming 3D Touch aka deep press feature will allow unique responses to happen when a user simply presses down on the display harder. “A deep press is intended to be a quick way to access the same menus and information as a long press, by simply pressing harder,” the report stated. As of now, the information regarding whether new touchscreen hardware will be needed for sensing the pressure is scarce. It is also unknown how the feature may actually work.

Rumors suggest that the new deep press feature could make its way to the upcoming Google Pixel 4 flagship. The smartphone is expected to make its debut in October this year. Besides, the third Android Q Beta version is expected to be released at Google I/O 2019 on May 7, 2019. The Beta 4 of the latest Android Q OS will be available in June. Furthermore, Beta 5 and 6 will reportedly be rolled out in the third quarter of 2019 for final testing.