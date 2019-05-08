comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q will get security patches via Play Store and you won't need restart to apply
News

Android Q will get security patches via Play Store and you won't need restart to apply

News

Android Q tries to address one of the biggest problems with security patch roll out but falls short of fully implementing it.

  • Published: May 8, 2019 12:20 PM IST
Android Q Beta (0)

At I/O 2019, Google announced a major change to how security updates will be pushed to Android devices. With devices shipping with Android Q, Google says security updates will be pushed in the form of an over-the-air patches without having to wait for OEM or device manufacturers to approve the release. For Android smartphones, the biggest challenge remains getting latest version of Android and security patches on a monthly basis. Even flagship smartphones tend to get the latest version of Android months after Google releases the update for its Pixel and even security patch arrives around a month later. Google wants to fix that delay with the release of Android Q.

Google confirmed at its annual developer conference yesterday that it will bypass Android smartphone makers to release security updates directly to these devices. This means that Android users will not have to wait weeks or months to get the latest security patch. For instance, the security patch for the month of May was released yesterday and is currently available only on Google’s own Pixel devices and Essential Phone. The update fixes a critical vulnerability affecting the media aspect of the kernel which could be exploited by a remote attacker to take control of the device.

Android Pie on over 10% active devices, reveals updated Google distribution dashboard

Also Read

Android Pie on over 10% active devices, reveals updated Google distribution dashboard

While smartphone makers could take several weeks to test and assure quality of these patches for their devices, Google seems to taking the natural step of bypassing them and fixing critical bugs. Earlier, a report stated that Google plans to mandate OEMs to push out at least four security updates during a year and each update is not supposed to be apart by more than 90 days. While Google has tried to force its hands on OEMs in the past, the result has not necessarily in favor of the Mountain View-based search giant.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Google has also confirmed that Android users need not restart their devices to update newest security patch. According to TechCrunch, the security updates for Android Q will be focused on 14 modules critical to the operating system’s functions, which includes media codecs prone to remote attack. While it sounds like Google has finally found a way to make Android secure for billions for users, there is a big catch. Devices updating to Android Q will not support over-the-air security updates and according to The Verge, some manufactures will have the option to opt-out altogether defeating the purpose.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2019 12:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2
Gaming
Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2
Android Q changes the way security updates are released

News

Android Q changes the way security updates are released

Paytm Mall 'Samsung Super Sale' offers

Deals

Paytm Mall 'Samsung Super Sale' offers

Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared

News

Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared

Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399

News

Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399

Most Popular

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Dyson launches 3 new products in India

Android Q changes the way security updates are released

Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared

Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399

Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Q changes the way security updates are released

News

Android Q changes the way security updates are released
Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared

News

Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared
Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones

News

Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones
Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices

News

Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices
Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

News

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

हिंदी समाचार

आधार कार्ड में अपना नया पता ऐसे करें अपडेट

अब बाहुबली बन कर खेलें PUBG Mobile, गेम में जुड़ा नया 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'

Paytm Samsung Super Sale : सैमसंग लेटेस्ट Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 14 हजार रुपये का कैशबैक

999 रुपये वाला Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस मिल रहा है फ्री, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Honor 20 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Dyson launches 3 new products in India
News
Dyson launches 3 new products in India
Android Q changes the way security updates are released

News

Android Q changes the way security updates are released
Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared

News

Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: Price and features compared
Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399

News

Airtel 4G Hotspot device price in India is now Rs 399
Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones

News

Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones