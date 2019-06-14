Xiaomi has just revealed its plans for Android Q upgrade. This plan comes weeks before the official roll out of the stable version of Android Q. As per the MIUI forum, a total of nine Xiaomi devices will get Android Q this year. It includes the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Redmi K20 Pro, K20, Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi MIX 2S, and Mi MIX 3. Beyond this, the company also revealed that its Redmi Note 7 will get the update in 2020 Q1.

These devices will likely get the new Q upgrade with the next major version of MIUI, the MIUI 11. As part of a recent report, the company indicated that it is still working on improving MIUI 11. Xiaomi will take about three months on important tasks like fixing the ads problem on MIUI as per a recent report. In the meantime, Google is likely to roll out the final version of Android Q to smartphone makers including Xiaomi. MIUI 11 is also likely to bring better icons, animations, system-wide dark theme, and battery improvements.

Android Q and MIUI rollout on Global variants

As Android Q Beta was available on Mi MIX 3, Mi 9, and Redmi K20 Pro, these are likely to at the top of the list. Xiaomi emphasized that this is just a rough estimate and may change depending on any technical problems. Another thing to note here is that this list is likely to be applicable for the Chinese variants of these devices. This means that interested users with Global versions (Indian versions) may have to wait some more for Android Q.

Xiaomi has not made any announcement for the global variants. Past upgrade process indicates that global variants should only wait a few weeks for the update. This list is likely to grow with time as Xiaomi is still considering other devices for the Q update. Last but not least, MIUI versions are different from Android versions and most devices will get MIUI 11 but not Android Q.