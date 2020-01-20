Google might have started testing the next version of Android internally. Android R, the update to Android 10, has been spotted running on Google Pixel 4. The new software has been spotted being tested on Pixel 4 for the first time via a Geekbench listing. Before we get into details, it is important that you take this with a pinch of salt. The Geekbench device hardware data is reported on an OS level to the application. However, it is easy for anyone to manipulate or spoof this information. Now, let’s take a look at one of the first mentions of Android R.

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

Google has not revealed any details about the next version of its mobile operating system. In fact, Android 10, which was introduced in September last year, is yet to reach a lot of devices. As a result, this very first appearance of Android R running on Pixel 4 becomes interesting. The Geekbench listing only shows a Google Pixel 4 device running Android R. Google has already made it clear that it is ditching the alphabet name and will go with numbers instead. There is a possibility that the next version will launch as Android 11.

The single-core score of 712 and multi-core score of 2,181 is in the same ballpark as Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Pixel 4 being used for the benchmark has 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 has a base clock frequency of 1.78GHz. The hardware specification seems to check out well for the device. The curious thing being ‘Android R’ spotted in the operating system section. It is not clear what Android R will bring to the table but we should see more information soon.

The first sign of a developer-centric change coming to Android R (or Android 11) was spotted last month. In a commit submitted to the Android Open Source Project, Google lifted the max “compose/mux” file restriction beyond 4GB. This is probably for video capture settings found in Android. While we don’t know much about key features, the Android 11 moniker has been doing the rounds for sometime. The name seems like a natural option but we might see changes coming to the software this year. Google might ditch number as well with the next release of Android 10.

We still don’t know a great detail as to what is to come from the search giant with the next release of Android. However, we can speculate the name as much as we want. The natural route for Google seems like to continue with the second numerical release. Android R, seen in the benchmark, could be a placeholder for the next version. Android 10, ahead of its release, was spotted in the form of Android Q in benchmark test. We might see Android R get a Developer Preview at I/O 2020, Google’s annual developer conference.