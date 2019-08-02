Android TV vs Smart TV: Here is what’s the difference

In the past two years, the television market has seen a big change. After seeing a slump for a few years, the TV market is now growing, and sales have increased too. This is all thanks to brands like Xiaomi, iFFALCON, VU, Thomson and others for bringing affordable TVs to the market. If you are looking to buy a new TV, you would come across standard TV, Android TV and smart TV. While Android and smart TVs are similar in a way, there is a difference. Here is all you need to know.

Standard TVs

The standard TVs come with HD Ready, Full HD or 4K display panel options. These are basic TVs with the usual set of connectivity options such as an HDMI port, analog cable ports and a USB port. They have basic software that can read and playback media files from a portable hard drive or a USB drive. These files include photos, videos and music.

Smart TVs

Smart TVs are popular these days and you can buy one for as low as Rs 7,299 from Noble Skiodo. Then there is iFFALCON, Kodak, JVC, Xiaomi and Thomson among other brands that offer smart TVs under Rs 15,000. Now, while these are smart TV, their operating system differs.

Depending on the manufacturer, these TVs run WebOS, Tizen, HomeOS or some custom Linux-based OS. What differentiates these TVs is app availability. You get popular apps like YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. With these OTT apps and subscription, you can stream your favorite TVs and movies anytime you want. Of course, you will also need a good internet connection at your place to be able to stream content without any issues.

Android TVs

These are also smart TV, but the difference is that they run on Android OS. The benefit of having a TV running on Android OS is that you get access to Google Assistant where you can give voice commands for functions like changing channels, increasing or decreasing volume and more. You can also ask the assistant for weather information, general knowledge questions, ask to tell a joke and more. You can even control IoT home devices with your voice.

With an Android TV, you also get access to a host of apps that you can download from the Play Store. These include Play Movies, Play Music, Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, Twitter and more. There are games like Asphalt 8, Final Fantasy, Mortal Combat, Minecraft and more that you can download and play on an Android TV.