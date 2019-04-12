Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

Google is expected to release the stable version of Android Q during the third quarter of this year. While the search giant is still working on new features for the mobile operating system, there are signs that the company has started work on features that could arrive on versions after Android Q. One such feature spotted is related to connectivity and will benefit smartphones with dual-SIM card slots. There are already signs of Google adding support for DualShock 4 motion controls with the release after Android Q, and is also planning support for securely storing digital driver’s licenses but there is also focus on connectivity.

Android smartphones with dual-SIM connectivity have been getting popular even in developed markets. Google’s newest flagship phones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – come with eSIM support, which essentially turns them into dual SIM devices supporting dual SIM dual standby. Now, to further support dual-SIM devices, Google is adding new features to Android Open Source Project that will enhance the calling experience for users. A new feature spotted on AOSP Gerrit reveals that Google will add a new option called “Smart Forwarding” to dual SIM devices.

With Smart Forwarding, the future version of Android will redirect all your calls from an unreachable number to the working one on your device. This feature will really come handy when one of your SIM cards goes out of service because of bad reception or lack of coverage. XDA notes that the feature will only work if you have two SIM cards in your device and only one of them is receiving signal to allow for calls.

Google is expected to allow users to trigger the functionality and even switch the SIM cards from the user interface. “Smart forwarding config. Smart forwarding is a feature to configure call forwarding to a different SIM in the device when one SIM is not reachable. The config here specifies a smart forwarding component that will launch UI for changing the configuration. An empty string indicates that no smart forwarding component is specified. Currently, only one non-empty configuration of smart forwarding component within [the] system will be used when multiple SIMs are inserted,” Google describes in the Gerrit.

The description also suggests that specific carriers need not add any kind of support to enable this feature. Everything seems to be done at the system level but the commit has not been merged yet. However, these patches have been submitted by Googlers and should be merged soon once they have been verified.