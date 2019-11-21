comscore Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India for Rs 3,499
Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad launched in India, price starts from Rs 3,499

Anker's latest 10W Qi wireless charging pad comes with a Fast Charge mode to charge devices up to 2X faster. It is available in only black color. Read on to know more.

  Published: November 21, 2019 9:23 AM IST
Anker, a Global leader in technology, has launched its first 10W Wireless Charging Pad in India. This product comes with a Fast Charge mode to charge devices up to 2X faster. It is available in only black color, and you can buy it via leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. The Qi-certified charging pad is compatible with most of the devices.

Anker’s new product comes with 18 months warranty and 3ft micro USB cable. It features a premium design and offers LEDs that indicate device and charger status. The indicator will turn off when charging is complete. Its anti-slip surface and soft protective edges keep your phone from sliding off during charging, Anker said. The wireless charging pad supports Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology that ensures advanced Safety features. These include temperature control, overcurrent protection, over-voltage protection and more.

“Redefining the Wireless Charging Technology, Anker with its signature Power Technology, delivers the power required in shorter charging times. The Wireless Pad, is designed Ultra-thin to fit perfectly on any desk or nightstand,” the company said. Anker says while put to charge, no need to remove Cases/Covers XX delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5mm thick.

Xiaomi launches a new Warm up Cup that is also a 10W wireless charger

Xiaomi launches a new Warm up Cup that is also a 10W wireless charger

Separately, Xiaomi recently launched a new 55-degree centigrade Warm-up Cup that doubles as a 10W wireless charger. The cup has been priced at 189 yuan, which comes to Rs 1,933. The cup can maintain a steady warm temperature on placing it on the charging pad. The company claims that the wireless heating technology used in the cup is much safer than the traditional resistance wire heating method.

The cup itself is made of ceramic, and can be easily cleaned by users. Users will be safe from the accidental burns, which is how the heating feature is designed. And after four hours of inactivity, the cup automatically enters sleep mode to save power. Besides this the wireless charging pad can be used to charge smartphones that support the feature. The charging pad has 10W power rating for wireless fast charging.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 9:23 AM IST

