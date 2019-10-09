Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

Anker has launched PowerCore Select 1000mAh as the newest addition to its range of power banks in the country. The PowerCore Select 10000mAh is a high-capacity portable charger in a compact form factor featuring two USB Type-A ports for simultaneous charging of two devices. It also supports Power IQ technology, VoltageBoost and MultiProtect Technology. The power bank is small and light despite packing a high capacity battery. It can charge a phone over three times and most tablets at least once.

Since it can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket, the power bank becomes ideal for both work and travel. The PowerCore Select 10000 comes with a matte exterior finish and a cool-blue LED light-wheel to display battery level. It supports high speed charging technology and relies on Anker‘s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies to ensure fastest possible charge up to 2,4 amperes. The technology combines to deliver the fastest possible charge times even for non-Quick Charge devices.

There is also Triple – Speed recharge, which is three times faster than other portable chargers of this capacity. It is fabricated with A-Grade li-polymer battery and built with ABS body for a sturdy design. The PowerCore Select 10000mAh is also BIS certified, which means the power bank is ensured for maximum user and device safety at all times. The power bank is available in black and can be purchased via both leading retail and Amazon stores in the country. The PowerCore Select 10000mAh is available for Rs 1,999 in India.

At that price, Anker’s offering might seem expensive but the company has built its reputation around safety and advanced power delivery. The new 10,000mAh power bank will compete against power banks with similar capacity from Xiaomi and Realme. Realme is the new entry here, which launched its power bank with 10,000mAh capacity last month in India. Realme’s power bank is also sleek and supports 18W fast charging. It is also capable of charging laptops that feature USB Type-C port. The Realme Power Bank is priced at Rs 1,299 while 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899.